Blue Springs South sets another milestone in district win over Fort Osage

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

The wins – and records – just keep coming for coach Kory Lower's Blue Springs South girls basketball team.

The Jaguars won the first girls basketball conference championship in the 30-year history of the high school by completing a perfect 14-0 campaign.

They then topped Fort Osage 55-26 Saturday afternoon at Blue Springs High School to win their Class 6 District 7 opener. It was their 22nd victory – another single-season milestone.

And now the second-seeded Jaguars (22-4) meet No. 6-seeded Columbia Battle in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Springs High School.

"The records are nice, especially winning conference for the first time in school history," Lower said, "but all that's important right now is to keep finding a way to win in this district tournament.

"Fort Osage gave us a good game today. They came out and got that early (5-0) lead and our kids had to work for this win, and that's a credit to Coach (Lindsay) Thompson and her kids. They worked hard until the final buzzer, and that made our kids work hard, too."

Senior guards Jaidynn Mason (17 points) and Saneea Bevley (16) agreed with their coach.

"I have so much respect for those girls," Bevley said. "We didn't take them lightly because Coach told us they were going to come out strong, and they did. We had to work hard for this win, and you want to work hard in district basketball games."

Added Mason: "I was very impressed with Fort Osage. I know you can't tell it from the final score, but they played hard and made us work hard. And like Coach said, all we care about now is winning. We can think about all our records when the season is over. And we don't want it to be over for a long time."

Mason hit her first three 3-pointers to help South take a 19-11 lead in the first quarter. They padded that lead to 34-17 at halftime and flirted with a mercy rule running clock much of the fourth quarter.

"South has a strong, well-coached team," Thompson, who had five injured starters on the bench, said after her team finished 7-18. "We never make excuses. I wish our injured players could have played because they have worked hard this season, but the young ladies we had out there worked hard and made me proud."

Ashlyn Buntin scored nine points to lead Fort Osage.