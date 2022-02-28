Chrisman cruises into district semifinals with rout of Winnetonka

The Examiner staff

The William Chrisman boys basketball team jumped to an early lead and cruised into the district semifinals.

Ralph Covington scored eight of his 15 points in the first quarter as the host Bears grabbed a 17-13 lead and then extended it to 36-25 by halftime on the way to a 70-51 win over Winnetonka Saturday in the first round of the Class 5 District 8 Tournament.

The Bears improved to 19-7 and advanced to Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. semifinal against Smithville (20-6) at Winnetonka High School.

Cam Dickerson led Chrisman's balanced attack with 16 points. Jesse Minter added 14 and Dayne Herl had 12 as the Bears sealed it by shooting 14 of 17 from the free throw line.

Van Horn’s season came to an end with a 67-60 loss to Lincoln Prep in another District 8 first-round game. The Falcons, who advanced to the Class 5 state final four last season, finished 15-11.

CLASS 6 DISTRICT 6: Truman was no match for top-seeded Lee’s Summit in a 78-46 loss in the first round of the Class 6 District 6 Tournament Saturday at Belton High School.

The Patriots fell behid early and couldn’t recover to finish the season at 6-19.

Alex Banassi scored 17 points to lead Lee’s Summit (22-4). Monte Kemp added 12 and Caden McGuire had 11 for the Tigers, who meet Lee’s Summit West in Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. semifinal.

Lee’s Summit North's Mike Hilbert saw his final season as the Broncos’ head coach come to a close with a 61-38 loss to Rockhurst.

Rockhurst jumped to a 28-18 halftime lead and then pulled away with a 20-9 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Senior BJ Stewart scored nine points as the Broncos finished the season 7-19.

Rockhurst meets top-seeded Raytown (19-7) in a 7 p.m. Tuesday semifinal at Belton.

Girls

KEARNEY 59, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 29: William Chrisman couldn’t recover after falling behind 27-14 at halftime and finished its season at 3-22 with a loss to host Kearney in the first round of the Class 5 District 8 Tournament.

Junior Millie McGhee scored nine points, senior Jessie Taylor added seven and junior Lilly Miller had six to pace the Bears.

VAN HORN 36, PLATTE COUNTY 34: Emari Smith scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Van Horn edged Platte County 36-34 in the first round of the Class 5 District 8 Tournament Saturday at Van Horn.

The Falcons trailed 18-17 at halftime but outscored the Pirates 14-6 in the third quarter to take a 31-24 lead into the final quarter and then held on for the win.

Rhiannon Blackburn added 15 points and Arrieona Willis grabbed eight rebounds.

Van Horn advances to the semifinals against Smithville at 7 p.m. Monday at Winnetonka High School.