Slow start means end to Grain Valley's season

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

A strong second-half surge, powered by the return of guard Finley LaForge, wasn't quite enough to help the Grain Valley High School girls basketball team continue its season.

The No. 3-seeded Eagles’ rally fell just short in a 51-45 loss to No. 6 Columbia Battle in the first round of the Class 6 District 7 Tournament Saturday at Blue Springs High School.

The Eagles – who were missing two-time all-state guard and Mizzou commit Grace Slaughter, who had ACL surgery last week on her left knee – got off to a slow start against the Spartans and it wound up costing them the game as they cut a 17-point deficit to five points (45-40) with 2:31 left in the fourth quarter.

LaForge, who missed much of the season following sternum surgery and two broken ribs, returned Saturday and finished with nine second-half points.

"We came out so slow," said LaForge, a sophomore who will return with most of her teammates next season as they only lose one senior, Elena Sanchez. "If we had played the first half like we played in the second half, I think we could have won the game. I'm just proud of what our girls did this season and what they have done recently without Grace."

Slaughter, who led the metro area with a 31.3-points-per-game average, was there to watch Saturday.

"Unfortunately," Eagles coach Randy Draper said after his team finished 20-5, "she was sitting next to me on the bench and not on the court. Our girls faced a big challenge this season without Finley much of the season and without Grace the past two weeks.

"We didn't play very well in the first half, but our girls rebounded in the second half and made a legitimate run at winning this game. They work so hard, they're so competitive. And most of them are going to be back next season, which is a very good thing."

Battle led 12-5 after one period and extended the lead to 26-14 by halftime.

"We just couldn't get a shot to fall the first half," said sophomore guard McKenah Sears, who led the Eagles with 14 points. "It's disappointing, because we really played well the second half. A couple of times we made it a two-score game, but we couldn't hit that big basket to tie it up or take the lead."

Trailing 40-29 going into the final quarter, the Eagles scored 16 points, with everyone contributing at both ends of the court.

Annabelle Totta hit a basket at 2:31 of the fourth quarter to make it 45-40, but the Spartans connected on their next six free throws to ice the game.

"The best thing about this game was getting Finley back," said Totta, who took LaForge's place in the lineup when she was injured. "And next season we'll have Grace back, and everyone comes back expect Elena – and we're going to miss her – but we should have a strong team next year.

"And all of us are going to remember this loss and that is just going to make us work that much harder for next year."

LaForge, Totta and Meghan Knust all added nine points for the Eagles.

Battle’s K.J. Johnson led all scorers with 22 points, but the Eagles kept the junior guard off the scoreboard in the fourth quarter.

"Johnson hurt us from the outside," said Draper, as she connected on four 3-pointers. "She had a great game. But I couldn't be any prouder of our kids. They all took it up a notch this season and that should pay big dividends next season."