Blue Springs' Wooderson, South's Trober claim 2nd at Nixon Invite

By The Examiner staff

Blue Springs’ Brock Wooderson and Blue Springs South’s Mya Trober each managed a runner-up finish in the Gold Division races Saturday at the cross country Tim Nixon Invitational in Liberty. 

Wooderson covered the Wildflower Cross Country Course in Liberty in 16:23.5, finishing only behind Columbia Rock Bridge’s Matthew Hauser (16:12.8). In the girls Gold race, Troper clocked 19:31.6, 20 second behind Rock Bridge’s Carolyn Ford, as the South girls placed fourth out of eight teams with 117 points. Rock Bridge won with 58.

Blue Springs’ boys did not field a full team in the Gold race. The Wildcats’ Kevin McClain took 13th in 17:15.9. Keegan Enicks took third in the junior varsity race in 17:55.8

Following Trober for the South girls were Caitlin Grover in 19th (21:28.7), McKenna Ledgerwood in 21st (21:31.7) and Hayley Neff in 27th (22:17). 

Blue Springs’ girls won the Silver Division race, edging Lee’s Summit North 76-77 in a nine-team field. Grain Valley took fourth with 109.

Blue Springs was led by Abigail Brackenbury in second (20:49.2, 20 seconds behind winner Jolie Galloway from St. Joseph Central), Ariana Jackson in sixth (21:44.4), Allie Wharton in 21st (22:47.9), Allison Bonham in 26th (23:00.1) and Gwynevere Detering in 30th (23:13.1).

Lily Madden in fifth (21:38.2) and Katie Mead in seventh (21:44.5) paced North, and Ella Casey took fourth (21:24.6) to lead Grain Valley.

In the boys Silver Division, North finished third behind Lee’s Summit and Staley, with Grain Valley rounding out the nine-team field. Carson Clancy took third for North (17:44.6) and Mason McCain eighth for Grain Valley (18:16.9).