Cats' Wooderson, Jaguars have strong showings

By The Examiner staff

Blue Springs’ Brock Wooderson and the Blue Springs South boys team fared well Saturday at the Gans Creek Cross Country Classic in Columbia.

Wooderson finished third overall in the Gold Division race, while the Jaguars captured first place in the Green Division behind Alex Jackson’s individual victory.

Wooderson placed behind only Columbia Rock Bridge’s Matthew Hunter and Raymore-Peculiar’s Luke Voelker in the elite race, finishing in 16 minutes, 2.2 seconds.

Kevin McClain was the Wildcats’ next best finisher at 50th (17:10.0) as the Wildcats claimed fifth place as a team with 285 points. Co-host Rock Bridge claimed the title with 78 points.

Jackson led Blue Springs South to the Green Division title with a win in 17:07.0. Ryan Ringgenberg took sixth in 17:37.9 and Quintin Falk was 12th (17:52.3).

In the boys Blue Division, Lee’s Summit North (150) claimed fifth place and Grain Valley was 12th (290). Staley won the Blue title at 106.

Carson Clancy took 13th (17:04.90) to lead the Broncos. Eli Brock finished 22nd (17:23.3) and Logan Binger was 26th (17:28.4) for North.

Collin Clemens was 17th (17:16.5) and Mason McCain claimed 19th (17:18.5) to pace Grain Valley.

Fort Osage captured 9th place (200) in the Purple Division behind Evan Funk’s seventh-place finish (18:26.4). Mexico (101) won the Purple team title.

The Fort Osage girls finished fifth in the Purple Division. Paige Franks (14th, 23:10.1) and Dakota Miller (28th, 24:11.7) led the way for the Indians.

The Blue Springs girls claimed fifth place in the Gold Division with 157 points. St. Teresa’s Academy won the team title at 78.

A pair of freshmen led the way for the Wildcats. Abigail Brackenbury was 18th in 20:24.8 and Ariana Jackson was 21st in 20:29.1. Sophomore I’yana Foster was 33rd (20:41.7).

In the girls Blue Division, Lee’s Summit North (148) edged Grain Valley (149) for fifth place. Liberty of Wentzville took the team crown at 103.

Lily Madden captured ninth place (20:41.7) and Cassidy Montgomery was 28th (21:42.8) to lead the Broncos.

Ella Casey was 21st (21:21.7) and Valerie Holcomb took 22nd (21:26.4) to pace Grain Valley.