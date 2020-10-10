Check This Out for Oct. 10
The Examiner
CHECK THIS OUT
Teams: Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman
Sport: High school cross country
When: 9 a.m. Friday
Where: Grain Valley North Middle School
What’s on the line: The Grain Valley Eagles will host the cross country conference championships in the new Suburban Middle Six, which includes the Fort Osage Indians, Truman Patriots and William Chrisman Bears. The boys varsity race begins at 9 a.m., the girls varsity race is at 9:30 and the junior varsity race (combined) is at 10 a.m.