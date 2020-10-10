Check This Out for Oct. 10

The Examiner

Teams: Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman

Sport: High school cross country

When: 9 a.m. Friday

Where: Grain Valley North Middle School

What’s on the line: The Grain Valley Eagles will host the cross country conference championships in the new Suburban Middle Six, which includes the Fort Osage Indians, Truman Patriots and William Chrisman Bears. The boys varsity race begins at 9 a.m., the girls varsity race is at 9:30 and the junior varsity race (combined) is at 10 a.m.