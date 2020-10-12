Nunn leads Truman 'family' to title

By Bill Althaus

When Josh Nunn and Jack Getman crossed the finish line 1-2 Saturday morning, Truman cross country coach Marcus Summers realized his family-oriented Patriots team was on the verge of a historic victory.

The Patriots had not won a conference championship since 1997, during coach Tom Billington’s glory days at Truman.

Summers’ squad claimed six of the top nine spots and earned that elusive crown by getting past Grain Valley 22-53 in the Suburban Middle Six Championships at Grain Valley North Middle School.

“There had been a lot of talk, a lot of questions, about when was the last time Truman won a conference championship,” Summers said, “so I called Coach Billington.

“We talk frequently and he told me the last championship was 23 years ago. And I was hoping we could do it this year because this is such a great group of runners and individuals.

“Josh has become a great team leader, right along with Jack, and all the guys seem more like a family than a team.”

For two runners, that family bond goes beyond the walls of Truman or the courses on which the Patriots compete.

Nunn, who won by 32 seconds in a time of 16 minutes, 51.58 seconds, was able to share the title with his brother Caleb, who finished eighth (18:54.12).

“To help Truman win our first conference championship in nearly 25 years is unbelievable,” Josh said, “and to share it with my brother Caleb, and my Truman brothers makes it even more special.

“Coach Summers has done a great job building a new cross country culture at Truman, with both the boys and girls teams. We get to share this championship with him, and each other.”

No runner sported a bigger post-race grin than Caleb.

“Josh is a great role model for me and everyone on the team,” Caleb said. “We run a lot in the summer, and having Josh as my brother has made me a lot better runner, a more serious runner.

“It’s really cool to be on the same team with him and the other guys and winning this championship.”

Getman was second (17:19.42), followed by Grain Valley’s Mason McCain (17:30.94), Truman’s John Crump III (17:46.45), Fort Osage’s Evan Funk (18:18.20), Fort Osage’s Johnathan Alcorn (18:28.58) and Truman’s Garrett Burton (18:37.25), to round out the first-team all-conference finishers.

Second-team members, for finishing in eighth through 14th, were Caleb Nunn (18:54.12), Truman’s Colby Cook (18:59.97), Grain Valley’s Kendall Butler (19:08.65), Grain Valley’s Adrian Bobzien (19:10.70), William Chrisman’s Braiden Sturtevant (19:14.75) and Grain Valley’s Jackson Williams (19:22.67).

“We knew we had the opportunity to make this a special year,” Getman said. “Today, we ran in a pack – well, everyone except Josh, who just blew everyone away and did a great job – and had all six of our runners in the top nine.

“Coach Summers inspires all of us. We love running, we love to be with each other. We’re just like this big family.”