Trober, Jaguars break conference hex

By Cody Thorn

The Examiner

A little bit of history happened for Blue Springs South and Blue Springs during the Suburban Conference Big Eight cross country meet.

For Blue Springs, Brock Wooderson added his name to the lengthy list of Wildcats who have won a conference championship.

Meanwhile, Blue Springs South runner Mya Trober repeated as the champion and is the second back-to-back winner in the event since current Missouri runner Tori Findley won three in a row from 2015-2017.

Trober’s effort, coupled with seven runners in the top 16, guided the Jaguars to their first league championship on a breezy Saturday morning at Raymore-Peculiar High School.

In recent years, even with the dominance of Findley, the Jaguars never could claim the league title but were runners-up in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019. Each time, either Ray-Pec or Lee’s Summit West left with the championship.

“We have come close,” Blue Springs South coach Ryan Unruh said. “Conference is tricky; the state meet is so far away and you don’t want to be peaking too early. And with Ray-Pec and Lee’s Summit West in your conference, conference titles will be hard to come by, so this one is pretty special.”

South had a team score of 37 and easily defeated Ray-Pec, which was the runner-up with 69 points. Blue Springs was a distant third with 91 points.

Blue Springs South and Blue Springs combined to have 13 of the top 25 runners in the standings

Trober dominated in course for the second time this month, winning the 5-kilometer race in 18 minutes, 48.40 seconds. She won the Kansas City Classic on the same course on Oct. 3 and was the runner-up at the Ray-Pec Invitational last month – falling to reigning Class 4 champion Carolyn Ford of Columbia Rock Bridge.

Trober placed ninth as a freshman in the conference race and won last year’s event in 18:57. This year the junior hung back from the leaders through the end of the first mile, sitting in seventh place, before taking off. She held about a six-second lead going into the turn that led into the woods at the 2-mile marker. When she emerged, the gap was nearly 20 seconds and only grew from there.

Liberty’s Sutton Richardson was the runner-up, finishing 33 seconds behind Trober.

“If I’m being honest, I didn’t have that big of a lead,” Trober said. “I just trusted myself and raced my race.”

She is the third Jaguar to win the race since 2014, following Grace Klausen’s title that year and then Findley’s run from 2015-2017. The only runner to win it between that group was Lee’s Summit West’s Ginger Murnieks, who is a teammate of Findley now at Mizzou.

“Tori is a huge inspiration of mine and I look up to her so much,” said Trober, who will have a chance to tie Findley’s mark of dominance of three titles after Findley finished second behind Klausen in 2014. “She is very responsible for getting me here. I wanted to be like her and she has always pushed me to be better.”

Sophomore Caitlin Grover took fourth for South, followed by sophomore Magdalene Boley was ninth, freshmen Hayley Neff and Emmerson Allen finished 11th and 12th, respectively, while juniors Mckenna Ledgerwood and Amy Woolsey were 15th and 16th, respectively.

The Wildcats had four runners in the top 15, led by a pair of freshmen in Abigail Braceknbury (third place) and Ariana Jackson (14th). Junior Allie Wharton placed 22nd and sophomore Lia Hanson was 24th.

The Wildcats were third in the team standings for the second year in a row. Lee’s Summit North finished sixth and had one top-20 showing as senior Lily Madden took 19th.

On the boys side, the area teams finished in order, fifth through seventh, in the team standings. Three points separated fifth-place Blue Springs (114) and Lee’s Summit North, while South had 169 points.

Wooderson, a senior, won on this course for the third time this season and won his first conference title.

His race wasn’t as dominating at Trober’s but wasn’t far off as his time of 15:49.80 was an 18-second margin of victory. Last fall, Ray-Pec Braden Zaner won the meet in a photo finish over Wooderson with a final separation of .30 of a second.

“It felt good (to win it),” said Wooderson, who noted he used the motivation of last year’s loss to drive him in offseason workouts. “I felt like I got cheated out of it last year, but this year was good to get it for sure.”

Wooderson added his name to the long list of champions from Blue Springs, making him the eighth to earn that honor since 2012.

Former teammate Gabe McClain won it in 2018; Victor Mugeche won in 2016-17; Cody Berry in 2015; Stephen Mugeche in 2013 and 2014, while Simon Belete won in 2012.

“Last year broke the streak for Blue Springs winning, so to start it back up was nice,” Wooderson said.

Following him for the Wildcats were freshman Kaegan Enicks, who was 18th, and senior Kevin McClain – Gabe’s younger brother – finished 20th. Right behind McClain was a pair of South runners in Alex Jackson (21st) and Ryan Riggenberg (23rd).

Junior Carson Clancy took 11th place to headline the showing for Lee’s Summit North. Three other Broncos were separated by 12 seconds, with Logan Binger (25th), Eli Black (26th) and Xander McKie (28th) rounding out the top 30.