Jaguars, Eagles send teams to state cross country

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs South girls cross country team made itself one of the favorites for a state title with its performance at the district meet Saturday.

And the South boys team will join it at the state meet as well.

Mya Trober and the Jaguars dominated the Class District 5 girls race, while the Grain Valley girls also earned a team state berth.

The Blue Springs South boys captured second place behind host Jefferson City Helias to also advance as a team.

"The course was a bit tougher than we anticipated, but we felt good about the way the race played out," Blue Springs South girls coach Ryan Unruh said. "The constant hills made pack running nearly impossible. Our goal was to put ourselves in a good position early and then expend as little energy as possible over the second half to save it for next week. The girls were flawless in the way they went about it."

rober beat teammate Caitlin Grover by almost 43 seconds with a time of 19 minutes, 53.80 seconds as the Jaguars claimed the top three spots and seven of the top eight to total just 17 points. Grain Valley had 81 for second.

Grover finished in 20:36.40 and Emmerson Allen was third in 20:49.10. McKenna Ledgerwood (21:31.20), Haley Neff (21:32.00), Amy Woolsey (21:35.50) and Magdalene Boley (21.38.20) finished fifth through eighth for the Jaguars.

"We came out of the race with the win, a bit wiser and better, and healthy," Unruh said. "District titles are always special and this one was no different. It’s always good to bring a trophy back to South. It’s our seventh straight trip to the state meet and it’s been our mission since last November to get back, so it’s a relief to accomplish that goal. Mya is fit and ready to contend next week as well, so that is a nice bonus. It’s been an interesting, but fun year. We’re all kind of anxious to see how it turns out."

Grain Valley had three finish in the top 16 but will take the entire team to state. Ella Casey led the way for the Eagles by taking 11th (21:53.20). Lilly Ogle finished 14th (22:19.20) and Valerie Holcomb was 16th (22:19.20).

The Blue Springs South boys had five finish in the top 20 to earn a team trip to Saturday’s state championship at Gans Creek in Columbia.

Three finished in the top 15 individuals, which is the cutoff for an individual state berth. Ryan Ringgenberg paced the Jaguars with a 10th-place finish in 18:07.50. Jason Klassen took 13th (18:11.40) and Alex Jackson was 14th (18:12.40. Quintin Falk finished 19th (18:26.20) and Otto Dreher was 20th (18:28.10).

The Grain Valley boys will send one to state. Collin Clemens captured sixth place in 17:57.40. Mason McCain was 27th but did not make the cut.

CLASS 5 DISTRICT 8: Fort Osage failed to get anyone to state in the Class 5 District 8 meet at Jesse James Park in Kearney.

The Fort Osage boys finished eighth as a team with 244 points. St. Joseph Central won the title with 39.

Evan Funk was 35th (18:35.30) and Johnathan Alcorn was 38th (18:45.20) for the Indians.

The Fort Osage girls didn’t have enough runners for a team score. Dakota Miller finished 24th (22:22.10) and Riley Filmore was 33rd (23:39.50).

CLASS 4 DISTRICT 8: William Chrisman failed to advance any runners to state in the Class 4 District 8 meet at Kearney’s Jesse James Park.

The Chrisman boys finished fifth as a team with 137 points. Platte County (28) and Kearney (50) earned the two team state berths.

Wyatt Leutzinger finished 22nd (19:44.00) and Kona Hudson was 24th (19:51.90) to pace the Bears.

Freshman Hannah Findley had the Chrisman girls’ highest finish at 33rd (26:24.00). The Bears didn’t have enough runners for a team score.

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 7: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic will send four runners to state – three boys and one girl – after top-15 finishes at the Class 3 District 7 meet Saturday at Jeremy’s Creek Golf Course in Lamar.

St. Michael just missed on a team state berth, taking third with 73 points. El Dorado Springs (56) and host Lamar (70) edged out the Guardians.

Three Guardians will be going to state, though. Chris Oberkrom claimed sixth place in 17:31.10. Jack Wheeler, who was ninth (17:49.03), and Sam Rosenberg, who was 13th (17:54.44) also earned state berths.

Eva Petrini earned the St. Michael girls’ lone state berth with a seventh-place finish in 21:19.60. The Guardians finished seventh with 159, while Notre Dame de Sion won with 53.

Oak Grove will send one runner. Aubrey Johnson took fifth (21:14.43) in the girls race to advance. The Panthers didn’t have enough runners to qualify as a team.

Kaden Martinko had the Oak Grove boys’ highest finish at 38th (20:00.89).