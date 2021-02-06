2020 Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year: Jaguars' Trober vows to get even better

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

The clock struck midnight on Mya Trober’s dream cross country season.

The junior, who won five individual championships during the regular season, finished in 26th place at the Class 5 state meet in 19 minutes, 32.6 seconds – one spot and just 1.3 seconds away from earning an all-state medal.

However, her teammates rallied to finish in third place, and bring home some state hardware for the fourth year in a row.

“Finishing third as a team was awesome – our girls were great,” said Tober, The Examiner’s 2020 Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year. “But I was so disappointed to finish in 26th, one position away from medaling, and helping us win a team trophy.

“But my amazing teammates answered the call, and I can promise you I am going to think about that 26th place finish every day. And I’m going to work even harder than I did going into this past season to be ready for a great senior season.”

When asked about winning the area’s top cross country honor, she said, “It’s such a tremendous honor, but I’d trade it for a better performance at state.”

However, she mellowed a bit when she was told that she is now part of the amazing Jaguars cross country legacy in which a runner from South has won 11 of the last 13 top honors from The Examiner, joining former Jaguars Sam Nightingale, Grace Klausen and Tori Findley – all multiple winners.

“When you put it that way, it’s pretty special,” Trober said. “When I was a freshman, I never imagined my name would be mentioned with Sam, Grace and Tori – they are the best of the best.

“It’s a real honor to win the award. Who knows, maybe I can win it again next year and go better at state.”

She earned a team medal at state, despite not winning an individual medal, and won the following meets:

• Lee’s Summit North Kris Solsberg Invitational – 18:42

• Kansas City XC Classic – 18:54

• Kearney Invitational – 19:43

• Suburban Big Eight Conference Championship – 18:48 (winning the title for a second year in a row)

• District championship – 19:53

“Mya had a great season,” said Ryan Unruh, the South cross country coach who has created a legacy with his teams. “When she was a freshman, we thought she could be a good runner, but when she got serious about the sport, we knew she could be a great runner.

“It shows what type of teammate and individual she is, because she was so upset that she didn’t help us get that third-place medal at state. But she worked so hard all season, she set the standard for her teammates, and they really responded, especially at state.”

2020 All-Area Girls Cross Country

FIRST TEAM

• Emmerson Allen, fresh., Blue Springs South — 43rd at Class 5 state (19:49.7); 3rd at Class 5 District 5 (20:49.1); 12th at Suburban Big Eight Championships (20:14.4).

• Magdalene Boley, soph., Blue Springs South — 32nd at Class 5 state (19:37.7); 8th at Class 5 District 5 (21:38.2); 9th at Suburban Big Eight Championships (20:06.8).

• I'yana Foster, soph., Blue Springs — 30th at Class 5 state (19:36.5); 4th at Class 5 District 7 (20:06.90); 28th at Suburban Big Six Championships (21:01.5).

• Caitlin Grover, soph., Blue Springs South — 13th at Class 5 state (18:55.2); Class 5 District 5 runner-up (20:36.4); 4th at Suburban Big Eight Championships (19:30.9).

• McKenna Ledgerwood, jr., Blue Springs South — 45th at Class 5 state (19:51.2); 5th at Class 5 District 5 (21:31.2); 15th at Suburban Big Eight Championships (20:35.7).

• Lily Madden, sr., Lee’s Summit North — 53rd at Class 5 state (19:59.2); 8th at Class 5 District 7 (20:38.74); 19th at Suburban Big Eight Championships (20:37.7).

• Mya Trober, jr., Blue Springs South — 26th at Class 5 state (19:32.6); Class 5 District 5 champion (19:53.8); Suburban Big Eight champion (18:48.4); 2020 Examiner Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.

HONORABLE MENTION

Blue Springs: Macy Baldwin, soph.; Abigail Brackenbury, fresh.; Gwynevere Detering, sr.; Lia Hanson, soph.; Ariana Jackson, fresh.; Allie Wharton, jr.; Blue Springs South: Hayley Neff, fresh.; Amy Woolsey, jr.; Grain Valley: Kayley Bell, fresh.; Ella Casey, jr.; Annalynn Earley, sr.; Valerie Holcomb, sr.; Lexie Nicholson, soph.; Lilly Ogle, sr.; Alaina Valverde, sr.; Lee’s Summit North: Brianna Fee, sr.; Katie Mead, sr.; Cassidy Montgomery, soph.; Oak Grove: Aubrey Johnson, soph.; St. Michael the Archangel Catholic: Eva Petrini, sr.; Van Horn: Keyra Castillo, fresh.; Betzaira Guzman, fresh.