Truman boys, Fort Osage girls take Independence City cross country titles

The Examiner staff

The Truman boys claimed three of the top five spots to capture the title in the Independence City Cross Country Championships Saturday at Bingham Middle School.

Fort Osage did not finish in the top two but took the next five spots to win the girls title.

The Truman boys totaled 28 points to top Fort Osage (45), William Chrisman (59) and Van Horn (91). The Fort Osage girls had 25 points, followed by Van Horn (37) and Truman (69).

Truman’s Jack Getman, who won in 11 minutes, 1.35 seconds on the 3,200-meter course, and Caleb Nunn (11:13.84) took the top two spots in the boys race. John Crump III (12:08.92) finished fifth.

Fort Osage’s Evan Funk (11:40.70) took third and Van Horn’s Peyton Bass (12:05.84) was fourth. Kimori Porter (12:48.28) led Chrisman.

Van Horn swept the top two spots in the girls varsity race. Anya Linstrom (13:52.32) and Adrianna Lara (14:13.68), both girls soccer standouts, finished 1-2 for the Falcons.

Fort Osage took spots 3-7 with Dakota Miller (14:15.25), Olivia Siefker (14:16.47), Paige Franks (14:19.43), Riley Filmore (14:57.94) and Airiel Phillips (15:11.03) leading the Indians to the title.

Molly McClung was Truman’s top finisher in eighth (15:12.87) and Hannah Findley (16:11.58) led Chrisman with a ninth-place finish. Chrisman didn’t have enough runners to register a team score.