Grain Valley transfer Carson Hill leads way for area runners in Tim Nixon Invitational

Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

LIBERTY, Mo. — Some old faces and new faces earned medals in the season-opening Tim Nixon Invitational held on a wet, soggy Wildflower Cross Country Course near Liberty North.

The Blue Springs girls and Truman boys each brought home a plaque, while there were plenty of medalists in both the Silver (small school) and Gold (big school) divisions for the meet co-hosted by Liberty and Liberty North.

This year’s race was vastly different from last year, when the number of entries were limited, the attendance was only for parents and there were many more starting times to help limit the number of runners in each "wave” throughout the morning.

The highest individual finish came from Grain Valley junior Carson Hill, who ran the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 29.2 seconds to finish as the runner-up behind Tyler Freiner of Wentzville Timberland.

Hill transferred to Grain Valley from West Virginia and is fitting right in with the Eagles.

“I just came out to compete with the team and I found some great guys to run with and pushed through today,” Hill said after the race. “We went out pretty steady and it was a good race. Not the best conditions, but I like it.”

A steady drizzle fell through most of the race, which made portions of the course a little slippery.

Hill was one of two medalists for the Eagles. Teammate Mason McCain, a senior, was 12th in the field with a time of 17:04.4.

Despite two in the top 20, the Eagles weren’t the highest placing local team. That went to Lee’s Summit North, which took sixth place overall. The Broncos had one medalist, all-state runner Carson Cleary, who placed 13th (17:10.8).

The Eagles were 10th and Blue Springs finished 13th, led by a 55th place finish by senior Viger Romo. The Wildcats will look for some new leaders this year after reaching the state meet last year but losing standout Brock Wooderson, who now runs at Grand Valley State.

The girls all ran together and the results were then broken down into divisions, afterward. That race features seven teams that competed in the state championship last year. St. Teresa’s won the team title, followed by Liberty (83) and Blue Springs (141) earned the final plaque by taking third.

The Wildcats are coming off a sixth-place showing in the Class 5 state meet last year.

Sophomore Abigail Brackenbury led the way with a fourth-place finish, running 20:10.4, while teammate I’yana Foster also earned a medal by placing 19th.

“It really sets up the team well for the rest of the season,” Brackenbury said of the Wildcats’ finish. “I’m excited for that.”

Added Wildcats coach Janell McKinney added: “We had a lot of girls that do multiple sports, so it is really good to see them come out and start out strong. We usually see that later in the season. It sets us up for a success later down the road.”

Lee’s Summit North had a pair of medalists and took seventh place in the team standings. The top runners for the Broncos were led by freshmen Erin Lee (13th) and Kylie Binger (16th).

Grain Valley finished eighth overall with senior Ella Casey placing sixth.

“I’m proud of how we did, we had a tough week of training,” said Casey, a four-year varsity runner. “It means a lot. We have been working and we have totally changed all of our training. We have a lot of kids really dedicated and have put in the work. It really means a lot to show it off.”

In the Silver Division, the Truman boys took home third place, while the Fort Osage girls just missed a chance to be on the podium, coming in two points behind Warrensburg.

The Patriots had two in the top 10 in senior Jack Getman (3rd, 17:31.4) and sophomore Calvin Nunn (6th, 17:54.5). Fort Osage’s Evan Funk placed 12th.

"We didn't do as well as we could've, we had two varsity seniors out," Truman coach Jeff Nunn said. "We got five solid guys and four seniors returning from last year. My youngest son, Caleb, his goal was to break 18 minutes and he ran 17:54. Jack was in the mix. It was hard to see where he was when they ran them together, but he ran well for this time of the season."

The Fort Osage girls had four girls in the top 20, led by sophomore Dakota Miller (8th, 22:22.9). Senior Olivia Siefker (12th), junior Paige Franks (15th) and sophomore Riley Filmore (20th) also earned medals.