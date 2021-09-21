Blue Springs South girls cross country grabs another team title

The Examiner staff

That’s two meet team titles in a row for the Blue Springs South girls cross country team.

The Jaguars placed six runners in the top 16 to claim the team title of the Kris Solsberg Invitational Saturday at Lee’s Summit North High School.

That followed a team title in the Forest Park XC Festival the week before in St. Louis.

Senior Mya Trober led the way again, finishing as the runner-up at a major meet for the second straight time. She, with a time of 18 minutes, 39.6 seconds, and winner Amelia Arrieta of St. Teresa’s Academy (18:14.6) were the only two runners to finish under 19 minutes.

The Jaguars totaled 36 points to top St. Teresa’s (49). Grain Valley (116) was third, Blue Springs (134) finished fourth and host Lee’s Summit North (193) captured sixth. Fort Osage (347) was 14th.

Caitlin Grover (7th, 19:30.4), Emma Allen (8th, 19:33.0), Maggie Boley (12th, 19:50.6), and McKenna Ledgerwood (15th, 19:58.5) also earned medals along with Trober. Amy Woolsey finished just outside of the medals with a 16th place finish (20:07.6).

Ella Casey led Grain Valley by earning a sixth-place medal with a time of 19:30.3. Peyton Bell, Lexie Nicholson and Jordan Gossage took 30th through 32nd for the Eagles.

Abigail Brackenbury of Blue Springs also medaled, finishing 11th in 19:43.4. I’yana Foster finished 29th (20:46.70) for the Wildcats.

Freshman Kylie Binger (20:30.6) was 23rd and Cassidy Montgomery (20:41.1) took 26th to pace Lee’s Summit North.

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic’s Elsa Henry earned a 14th-place medal (19:57.3) but the Guardians did not have enough runners for a team score.

The Blue Springs South junior varsity squad registered a perfect score of 15 points to win the JV girls race. Hayley Neff was the individual champion (21.07.3) and Lilly Giber, Ella Rew, Paige Thielen and Landry Johnson finished the top five sweep.

BOYS: Grain Valley junior Carson Hill continued his strong season, capturing second place in the Solsberg varsity boys race in a time of 15 minutes, 56.6 seconds.

Rockhurst claimed the team title with a total of 68 to edge Blue Springs South’s 79. Lee’s Summit North (95) was third, Grain Valley (188) finished seventh, Truman (305) took 10th, St. Michael the Archangel (330) 12th and Blue Springs (343) 13th. Fort Osage and William Chrisman didn’t have enough runners to register a team score.

Alex Jackson finished fourth (16:03.2) and Ryan Ringgenberg was 14th (16:40.2) to claim medals for Blue Springs South.

Mason McCain also medaled for Grain Valley, finishing ninth (16:25.2).

Logan Binger medaled in 13th place (16:34.7) to pace Lee’s Summit North.

Truman’s Jack Getman finished just outside the medal race in 17th (16:45.6).