Grain Valley cross country sweeps Suburban Middle Six titles

The Examiner staff

The Grain Valley girls nearly recorded a perfect score for as the Eagles swept the Suburban Middle Six Conference Cross Country Championships Saturday.

Grain Valley placed all seven of its runners in the top eight – including individual champion Ella Casey in 21 minutes, 13 seconds – to claim the varsity girls crown with 18 points.

Fort Osage, with Olivia Siefker (21:34.00) spoiling the Eagles’ sweep with a third-place finish, took second at 57 on the 5-kilometer course at Belton High School. Truman (105) was fourth and William Chrisman (119) took fifth.

In the varsity boys race, Carson Hill (16:57.64) and Mason McCain (17:02.56) swept the top two spots to lead Grain Valley to the title sweep with 25 points. Truman (52) took second, Fort Osage (67) was third and Chrisman (129) was fifth.

Amyah Greybill took second for the Grain Valley girls in 21:31, while Kayley Bell (21:38.00), Lexie Nicholson (22:18.00), Jordan Gossage (22:18.90), Peyton Bell (22:20.00) and Gabby Valverde (22:23.00) swept places 4-8.

Fort Osage’s Paige Franks (22:28.00) and Riley Filmore (23:02.00) rounded out the top 10.

Molly McClung took 11th (23:17.89) to lead Truman. Vailea Snead (26:58.00) was Chrisman’s top finisher in 22nd.

In the boys race, all seven Grain Valley runners finished in the top 13, including Adrian Bobzien (sixth, 18:08.90), Jackson Williams (ninth, 18:52.00), Chris Fossinger (10th, 18:57.00), David Roberson (11th, 19:05.80) and Kendall Butler (13th, 19:20.60).

Jack Getman took third in 17:08.60 to lead three top-10 finishes for Truman. John Crump III (18:22.55) took seventh and Caleb Nunn (18:38.78) was eighth.

Evan Funk (17:58.20) finished fourth and Austin Samson (19:11.50) was 12th to pace Fort Osage.

Alex Alejandre (19:52.68) took 19th to lead Chrisman.