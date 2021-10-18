Mya Trober, Blue Springs South girls continue dominance in conference cross country

Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

Blue Springs South continues to be the dominant force within the girls cross country realm in the Suburban Big Eight.

Senior Mya Trober won her third straight conference title on Saturday, running the 5-kilometer course at Raymore-Peculiar High School in 18 minutes, 51.76 seconds to lead the Jaguars to a second straight team title.

Her win gives the Jaguars the individual champion in seven of the past eight years – the only exception was 2018 when Lee’s Summit West’s Ginger Murnieks won it. Tori Findley won three straight for Blue Spring South from 2015-17 and then Grace Klausen started the run with a win in 2014.

“It also is such a big honor and I never would take it for granted, it feels amazing and all because of my coach (Ryan Unruh),” Trober said. “Thanks to him, I wouldn’t be anywhere near where I am today. I feel good giving back to him.”

Trober did better on this course than she did two weeks prior at the KC Classic, when she ran 19:01.60 and took 10th place. She said most of the adjustments were just overcoming a mental hurdle.

She sprinted out from the start and never trailed in Saturday’s race. She had a more than 20-second margin of victory over runner-up Ashlyn Smith of Ray-Pec.

“Today was definitely a breakthrough mentally. It felt good to be back where I was last year and get some confidence back,” said Trober, an Iowa State commit. “I wanted to try to take the lead. I never take the lead unless I know I’m really confident. Today, I was like I need to go for it and try it out. I felt like I was sprinting the whole first mile to get away. It worked out and I liked it.”

Added Unruh: “She’s good all year, but she hasn’t quite put it together, and today she put it together. We kind of tried new things today we didn’t do a couple weeks ago. She kind of decided today was her day. She would run her race regardless of who else was in the race. She was tentative two weeks ago. She is a different runner when she is aggressive and takes risks.”

All five of the Jaguars finished in the top 15, which helped Blue Springs South win a second straight conference title with 40 points. Ray-Pec was second with 52.

Caitlin Grover was fourth for the Jaguars, while Amy Woolsey (ninth), McKenna Ledgerwood (11th) and Maggie Boley (15th) were 16 seconds apart.

Blue Springs was third in the team standings with 102 points. Abigail Brackenbury (sixth) and Kyla Weems (10th) were all-conference runners for the Wildcats. Lee’s Summit North was eighth overall, with freshman Erin Lee taking 25th place.

In the boys race, Alex Jackson bounced back from a rough showing last year to get back in the top 10.

The Blue Springs South senior took fourth place this year with a time of 16:06.94. Last fall, he was 21st overall but was sixth as a sophomore in the conference meet.

“It feels really good – what I've been training for, and it paid off,” Jackson said. “It is coming together real fast. This is my best race (here). I’ve raced for the fourth time here. It’s tough and fast (course), but it felt good today.”

Lee’s Summit North’s Carson Clancy also improved his showing from last year, moving up from 12th to fifth, 11 seconds behind Jackson. Teammate Logan Binger also cracked the top 10, placing eighth. A third Bronco, Eli Block, placed 15th.

Trystn Hammer joined Jackson with a top-20 finish by taking 17th for Blue Springs South. The Jaguars were third in the standings with 79 points, just ahead of Lee’s Summit North’s 86 points. Blue Springs finished eighth overall. Luke Ontman’s 31st-place showing paced the Wildcats.

Most of the teams will meet each other at the Class 5 District 4 meet on Oct. 30 at Lee’s Summit North High School. Suburban Middle Six schools Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman and William Chrisman will join Blue Springs, Blue Springs South and Lee’s Summit North at that meet.