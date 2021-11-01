Blue Springs South cross country teams headed to state together again

Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

Another district meet down and another jump into Lakewood Lake for Blue Springs South girls cross country coach Ryan Unruh.

The Jaguars won the team title for the seventh time over the past eight years and will head to the state meet on Friday at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia.

In those eight trips, the Jaguars have brought home five trophies, including third in Class 5 last year.

Unruh promises his team each year that if they win the district title, he will jump into the lake that wasn’t far from where the Class 5 District 4 meet was held on muddy, soggy terrain at Lee’s Summit North High School after days of rainfall.

The Jaguars won with 41 points, followed by St. Teresa’s Academy, Liberty and Liberty North in the new postseason qualification system with the top four teams and top 30 runners moving onto state.

“It was a good race,” Unruh said. “We didn’t show up to qualify, we showed up to win. We focused all week on enjoying the race and racing together and connecting on the course. Once they started building you could see it snowball in the second and third mile.”

Iowa State commit Mya Trober won the race in 19 minutes, 8.17 seconds, while teammates Amy Woolsey (fifth) and Caitlin Grover (seventh) were also in the top 10 for Blue Springs South. McKenna Ledgerwood (11th), Maggie Boley (17th) and Emmerson Allen (29th) all had times and places that would have won them state berths as well if the team hadn’t qualified.

Blue Springs is taking four to state, while Grain Valley and Lee’s Summit North each will have one qualifier. Abigail Brackenbury headlined the showing for Blue Springs by taking 10th and Ariana Jackson, I’yana Foster and Kyla Weems were separated by only four spots in the standings from 25th to 28th, respectively.

Lee’s Summit North’s Kylie Binger was the highest placing freshman (13th) and one of only three freshmen in the top 30 headed to state. On the other end of the spectrum, Grain Valley’s Ella Casey is going back to state for the fourth time.

“It feels good, but I definitely couldn’t have done it without my team being there, my parents and my coaches supporting me,” said Casey, who finished 14th. “It was tough (running). It was very muddy, very wet and pretty tight at the start, if you are boxed in. For a while, I was getting in my head but I just had to find ways to make it work.”

Casey has been a state qualifier in both Class 4 and 5 and is the first girl in Grain Valley history to qualify for state all four years as an individual. Recent graduate Val Holcomb made it four times, but not four times individually.

“She put in the work and it’s been fun to be her coach,” Grain Valley coach Nick Small said of Casey.

Blue Springs South and Lee’s Summit North’s boy teams will both run at the state meet – and this will be the second year in a row both the Jaguars boys and girls will be there.

“Last year was the first time we had both gone (to state) but the energy wasn’t there last year with COVID and all that stuff,” Blue Springs South boys coach Kyle Plummer said. “This year will be more fun.”

Alex Jackson placed third for the Jaguars, one of three in the top 30, followed by Aiden Wahrenbrock (24th) and Trystn Hammer 28th). The Jaguars had 131 points, taking third.

The host Broncos had five runners in the top 30, headlined by all-stater Carson Clancy placing fourth overall in his final race at his home course. Logan Binger (10th), Eli Block (16th), Xander McKie (29th) and Asa Johnson (30th) all made the top-30 cut.

“It was very muddy and it was a tough course,” Clancy said. “No one ran crazy PRs (personal records) or good times. We ran what we needed to do and got it done. I wanted to place higher on my home course, so it’s a little heartbreaking only getting fourth. Around the 200 or 300-meter (mark) I realized I can’t run this for myself, I have to run it for my team.”

The Broncos had 89 points, coming in second behind Liberty North’s 37.

Grain Valley had a pair of qualifiers in Carson Hill (seventh) and Mason McCain (11th).

In the Class 4 race, Van Horn had a pair of state qualifiers in Adrianna Lara (19th) and Peyton Bass (23rd). Bass ran at state last year.

The Class 4 and 5 races will be held Friday in Columbia.