Blue Springs South's Trober motivated to finish higher at Missouri high school cross country championships

Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

Mya Trober has already left a legacy at Blue Springs South that will be remembered for years.

She recently won three conference titles and picked up her second straight district championship last weekend.

The Iowa State commit has only one race left in her high school career, slated for noon Friday, the Class 5 Missouri State High School Cross Country Championships at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia.

The fuel for Trober to win her first state championship is evident when she speaks. Look no further than last year’s state results.

She finished 26th as a junior, one spot away from all-state honors. Not bad, but nowhere close to what was expected after finishing as the state runner-up as a sophomore.

Just a bad day for an off day.

“I really just want to go out fulfilled with my career and not what happened last year happen again,” Trober said after winning the Class 5 District 4 race last Saturday at Lee’s Summit North. “I need to put myself out there like I didn’t get to last year.”

The motivation of the less-than-expected finish has driven her "every single day since it happened" and another state meet will be a chance to have a little bit of redemption.

“I’m definitely motivated and I feel a lot more confidence in myself and my team. It just feels good to be back and get my swag back,” Trober said. “We’ve still got work to do and I’ve still got work to do, but I’m ready to race all the fast girls at state.”

Trober has been at the top of the standings in most of the races this year, finishing in the top four in all but one race. The exception was the Kansas City Classic on Oct. 2, when she took 10th.

Since then, she’s won her last two races.

“She is dialed in,” Blue Springs South coach Ryan Unruh said. “She is fresher this year and I think she wouldn’t admit it, but I think subconsciously she is more hungry and more motivated.”

Missouri MileSplit’s virtual meet pegs Trober taking seventh place in the Class 5 state meet, which shows times from throughout the season. The virtual champion is St. Teresa’s Academy’s Amelia Arrieta, who was second behind Trober at districts.

A strong showing by Trober would help the Jaguars compete for another state trophy. Blue Springs South took third place last year in Class 5, the fourth straight trophy in the state’s largest classification. The best finish came in 1992, taking second in Class 3A.

“We like to go into every meet with the same mission: don’t take it lightly, go out and be aggressive and get our work done,” Trober said.

Missouri MileSplit’s virtual meet projects the Jaguars to take third place again – getting passed by St. Teresa’s Academy, which finished second behind them in districts. Columbia Rock Bridge is projected to finish second.

“We have been so close so many times,” Unruh said of the chase for first place. “We will just show up and put our best race together, one through seven, and see what happens. We have no control on what anyone else does. We will have to be the best version of ourselves and see what happens.”

Here are some other things to watch from the state meets Friday and Saturday:

Broncos back

The Lee’s Summit North boys team is back at state for the first time since 2012, when the Broncos placed 12th. Leading the way is senior Carson Clancy, who was an all-stater last year when he took 23rd in the Class 5 race. Missouri MileSplit projects Clancy to finish 19th this year and the team to take 11th.

“It is a really big deal; we have been working for this for a long time,” Clancy said. “Being my senior year, I really wanted to bring my team to state. With the boys we’ve got, we knew we had a young team my freshman and sophomore year. We knew we might not make it there, but we knew we were going to throw some people around when we got a little older, and we are finally there.”

Clancy is one of only two seniors at the meet – the other is Landon Binger – while the rest of North’s squad is a mix of three juniors, a sophomore and a freshman.

No stranger to state

Grain Valley’s Carson Hill will be at state for the first time in Missouri, but he is a veteran when it comes to state meets.

The junior was a two-time qualifier in West Virginia, placing 93rd as a freshman and then 28th last year while running for Herbert Hoover High School in Elkview.

The newcomer and teammate Mason McCain were among the top finishers at districts – taking 7th and 11th, respectively – and should be in the running for top 25 finish to be all-state if things break right. Missouri MileSplit projects Hill to take 27th and McCain in 48th.

First state trophy?

The Blue Springs South boys finished in last place as a team in the state meet last year but are projected to be fourth this year. If that happens, it would be the first final four finish for the program.

The Jaguars will be led by senior Alex Jackson, who is projected to finish seventh. He was fourth at the Suburban Big Eight Conference Championships and third at districts.

“We are happy with how we raced and definitely reinforced that he should be a player for all-state, the question of where at,” Blue Springs South coach Kyle Plummer said.

Jackson will be joined by teammates Aiden Wahrenbrock, Trystn Hammer, Ryan Ringgenberg, Otto Dreher and Quintin Falk, who all finished in the top 40 at district.

Moving up again?

Blue Springs junior I’yana Foster barely missed out on all-state honors last year in cross country, placing 30th – a jump of 102 spots from her freshman year. She is one of four Wildcats at the state meet this year.

She was third on her team at the district meet behind sophomores Abigail Brackenbury and Ariana Jackson. Like Hill, Brackenbury is projected to finish 27th, just outside of the all-state line.

Guardians return

St. Michael the Archangel boys are back at the state meet for the first time since qualifying back-to-back years in 2017 and 2018 in Class 2. This time, up a class, the Guardians will look to build off a successful runner-up finish in district last week.

St. Michael had three boys in the top 10 led by senior Jack Wheeler, who was fourth. He was 53rd at state last year and was 138th in Class 2 as a freshman. Sam Rosenberg – 11th at districts – took 74th last fall.

On the girls side, Elsa Henry has been first or second in six of the team’s nine meets so far this season. Her season-best time came at the Gans Creek Classic in September, where she finished in 19 minute, 39.60 seconds – the same course she will run on Saturday. She took second in 20:39.00 at the Class 3 District 4 meet in St. Joseph last Saturday.

Erica Scheier also advanced to state, taking 25th (23:45.00) at district.