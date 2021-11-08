Blue Springs South girls finally nab elusive state cross country title

Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Blue Springs South finally brought home the trophy the girls cross country program has been chasing for years.

Behind a solid performance at the top, the Jaguars won the Class 5 state championship, the first in the boys or girls program history.

This was the fifth straight state trophy for the Jaguars, whose spot in the team standings jockeyed around quite a bit throughout the race on live results.

There were times Blue Springs South was in first place but then Cor Jesu Academy jumped them and bumped the Jaguars all the way down to fourth.

But then, another runner would cross a 1K marker and the Jaguars would shoot back up to first or second.

Blue Springs South had a team score of 89 and easily held off district rival St. Teresa’s Academy (117) for the championship. Cor Jesu, last year’s runners-up in Class 4, took third place and Columbia Rock Bridge rounded out the trophy winners.

“It’s been a 16-year grind,” Blue Springs South Ryan Unruh said. “The girls would not be denied today … They were on a mission. I told myself not to look at the board because Cor Jesu is so stacked up front. We are not a team that will look good in virtual meets and in live results. When they started rolling in, I knew at the 2K that we were in good shape.

“I told my wife this feels as good as I thought. I tried not to let myself think about it. Sometimes it just comes down to you getting beat by a better team and there are a lot of good teams here. We talked about that possibility. Whenever you come here you want to bring a trophy home and that mentality today, it is all or nothing. We aren’t coming for a trophy … we are coming to win.”

Leading the way was senior Mya Trober, who was fifth place overall, with a time of 18 minutes, 3.9 seconds to earn her second all-state medal after taking second as a sophomore.

She didn’t achieve her goal of winning an individual state championship but ran what Unruh called the best race of her career. The Class 5 field featured a mix of six state champions from cross country or track and field distance events, an odd mix of private schools jumping up due to the championship factor.

“We put in four years of really hard work and dedication to each other and set goals and carried over those goals,” Trober said. “On paper we don’t look the best and that comes with us putting things together later in the year. We keep working hard so people still know us.”

Trober was the only all-state runner for the Jaguars, but others weren’t far off the pace. Junior Maggie Boley was 29th and Caitlin Grover, an all-stater last year, took 31st.

Senior Amy Woolsey was 35th and sophomore Emmerson Allen placed 39th. Senior Mckenna Ledgerwood also made the top 50 by sneaking in at 49th. Each one of those runners moved up double-digit spots, led by Boley passing 24 runners at the 2K mark.

“We enjoyed it and it means the most. Coming home with that is really special to us and the team,” Ledgerwood said. “We knew it would come, it was just a matter of when. We just kept waiting and waiting to put the complete race together. Today, we did and nothing feels better. We put our all out there and get to bring home a trophy.”

Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit North and Grain Valley also had runners at state.

The Wildcats had four at the start of the race but only finished with three as I’yana Foster had to leave the race due to an injury at the 2K mark. The highest finisher for Blue Springs was Abigail Brackenbury, who took 38th.

Grain Valley senior Ella Casey, who committed to Southwest Baptist, was 81st. Kylie Binger, a freshman, took 100th for Lee’s Summit North.

Lee’s Summit North’s Carson Clancy earned a spot on the medal stand for the second year in a row.

The senior ran 15:53.1 to take 20th place – almost a 30-second drop from last year when he finished 23rd. If he ran that same time last year, he would’ve finished ninth at state.

“It feels great, but I wish I got a little higher because it’s my senior year; I wanted to go out a little bit stronger,” Clancy said. “The race just went off a lot. The start was a lot longer and a lot faster than it usually seemed. It was a lot faster (race). The whole state took off and left me in the dust. We had three guys running just about what I ran last year to get all-state times, so I’m really looking forward to seeing what we do next year.”

Clancy had a sub-3 minute 1K open the race and sat in ninth place early but fell to 21st before moving up a spot down the stretch.

The Broncos took 10th place overall, one spot ahead of Blue Springs South in the standings.

Three other North runners joined Clancy in the top 100 – all juniors – Logan Binger (46th), Xander McKie (52nd) and Eli Block (67th).

All three of them made big moves to get up higher in the standings. Binger went up 15 spots over his final kilometer, while McKie jumped 18 spots at the 4K marker. Block was as low as 138th early on.

Grain Valley’s Carson Hill just missed all-state by taking 27th place. He had three splits that were between 3:04 and 3:07 and stayed with the pack that earned all- state. His highest spot in the standings was 26th after the 2K.

Teammate Mason McCain was in 21st place at that same point in the race but finished 43rd – though his time of 16:16.1 would’ve been 25th and all-state last year. Hill finished this race in 16:02.6, which would’ve had him in 14th last year.

Blue Springs South was led by senior Alex Jackson, who finished 30th and missed all-state honors by about seven seconds. He got boxed in early at the start and had to work his way up from 53rd place after the first kilometer.

Juniors Aiden Wahrenbrock and Trystn Hammer finished two seconds apart to take 60th and 63rd for the Jaguars, who were making their second straight trip to state as a team.

Blue Springs’ lone qualifier, Keagan Enicks, was 36th overall. The sophomore blazed the final 1K in 3:03.1, which allowed him to pass 26 runners.

In Class 4, Van Horn’s Adrianna Lara finished 127th in the girls race and Peyton Bass was 134th in the boys race.