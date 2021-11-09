Elsa Henry becomes first all-state cross country runner in St. Michael the Archangel history

Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

COLUMBIA, Mo. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic can add an all-state cross country runner to the young school’s list of achievements.

Sophomore Elsa Henry took 10th place at the Class 3 girls race on Saturday, the final race of the MSHSAA Cross Country Championships at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course.

Henry finished in 19 minutes, 21.7 seconds and was among the top runners in the race from the start, peaking at seventh place in the 2K before falling to 11th with one kilometer to go.

“I feel like I tried my best to kick it in at the end,” Henry said. “Being all-state was a big goal and I’m happy I had a personal record.”

The time for Henry was a new school record for the Guardians, breaking the one she set on the same course back in September when she ran 19:30.

She is the first all-stater in the program’s four-year history.

“She did awesome,” Guardians coach Stevie Bader said. “She had a PR and set our school record.”

Henry admitted she was more nervous at districts last week since she had to place in the top 30 to reach state. At state for the first time, there were more fans there than the Gans Creek Classic in September.

“I had a big fan club today, so that was fun,” she said. “It was a lot more intense since it was state, but it was fun. Today, I was just more relaxed. I just wanted to medal and I had a teammate here so I wanted to see how well she did.”

Teammate Erica Scheier finished 140th in the race.

The St. Michael boys took ninth place overall, led by senior Jack Wheeler, who took 37th place in 17:28. He was 57th last year at state.

Freshman Oliver Hotop was 47th, followed by Johnny Joyce in 59th and returning state qualifier Sam Rosenberg in 74th – two spots up from last year.

Oak Grove’s Cameron McClain took 100th in the Class 3 boys race.