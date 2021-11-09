Mya Trober, Blue Springs South girls cross country happy to shake state meet jinx

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

The only thing better than winning your first state championship is sharing it with the type of student-athletes who personify every positive aspect of their sport.

For 16 years, Blue Springs South High School girls cross country coach Ryan Unruh and his Jaguars have been highly successful, but were never able to bring home the top prize from the Missouri State High School Girls Cross Country Championship.

"We won five trophies over the past eight years," Unruh said, "and I was beginning to feel like the Marv Levy of his school cross country coaches."

He was referring to the former Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame coach who took the Bills to the Super Bowl four consecutive times, and came away with four setbacks – an NFL record for frustration and disappointment.

But this year, everything changed.

After finishing third in 2014, fourth in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and third again last year, the Mya Trober-led Jaguars brought home the gold this year in a storybook finish that resulted in a flood of tears – tears of joy.

Trober led the way by placing fifth overall, with a time of 18 minutes, 3.9 seconds to earn her second all-state medal. She took second as a sophomore and, well, we'll get around to what happened last year later.

Unruh's Jaguars finished with a team score of 89 to top district rival St. Teresa’s Academy (117) for the championship.

Trober was the only all-state runner for the Jaguars, but her teammates were close to the top 25. Junior Maggie Boley was 29th and Caitlin Grover, an all-stater last year, took 31st, followed by senior Amy Woolsey (35th), sophomore Emmerson Allen (39th), senior McKenna Ledgerwood (49th) and Hayley Neff (140th).

Now, Unruh never has to worry about being asked if he is the best cross country coach without a state title, and Trober, the reigning Examiner Cross Country Runner of the Year, can exorcise the demons that come when you don't medal at the state meet after being unbeatable during your entire junior season.

"It's hard to go to state and have to wait a year for redemption, but that's what happened to Mya, and that is why I am so thrilled with this year's state title," Unruh said. "Mya never avoided any questions about last year – it just wasn't her day.

"But I knew from watching her this summer and during the season, that it sparked something inside her and she and her teammates were not going to be denied.

"We didn't come to state this year to win a trophy – we came to win it all."

And they did.

Trober and a teammate waited at the finish line for Neff, the Jaguars' No. 7 runner, while Unruh and the rest of the team were receiving the good news that the Jaguars had won the team title.

"McKenna and I were pretty much relegated to the fact that we finished second, and I was so disappointed because as much as we wanted to win a state title for ourselves, we wanted this one for Coach Unruh," Trober said.

"He's unbelievable. He's a great man, a great coach, he's like a father figure to all of us. There is nothing we wouldn't do for him, and nothing he wouldn't do for us."

As Trober, Ledgerwood and Neff met up near the finish line, off in the distance they saw Unruh and the rest of their team.

"Coach Unruh was holding up one finger – we'd won, we'd won state!" said Trober, who fell to the ground and cried, celebrated, and cried a bit more after seeing Unruh.

"It was the most unbelievable feeling, to win state for Coach Unruh and to do it with my best friends in the world. You hear people talk about those unbelievable moments that are hard to describe, well, that was mine."

And now, when asked about her high school career, she can look back on the disappointment of 2020 and realize it played a dramatic role in this year's success.

"I don't know if I would have been able to achieve everything I did this year without the disappointment of last year," Trober said. "That disappointment made me a better runner, a more determined runner. I was going to work as hard as I had ever worked in my life so I would never feel that way again.

"And when I crossed the finish line this year, I just said, 'Thank you!' The hard work, the determination, working with and competing with my teammates it all paid off. It was like a storybook finish to my cross country career. And like I said, we did it for Coach Unruh.”