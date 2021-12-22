2021 Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year: Lee's Summit North's Carson Clancy caps prep career with all-state honor

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Lee’s Summit North cross country runner Carson Clancy described his senior season as “average.”

But what he called “average” was better than most as Clancy earned the only all-state honor by an Eastern Jackson County runner to cap off a season in which he has been named The Examiner's 2021 Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.

"It means a lot to me, because I thought my season was average," Clancy said.

His coach Matthew Shortino was quick to interrupt, saying, "Carson is too hard on himself. He is a leader, a great runner and had an outstanding season and I am so happy for him and our team, because this is the type of recognition that can help a program grow and attract more runners.

"I've only been a head coach four years, and to have my first runner of the year is pretty special," Shortino said as Clancy nodded in the background.

Clancy was a Class 5 all-state runner for the second year in a row. He finished in 15 minutes, 53.1 seconds to take 20th place at the state meet – almost a 30-second drop from last year when he finished 23rd. If he ran the same 15:53.1 last year, he would’ve finished ninth.

“The award is great, it's a big honor, but I really wanted to finish higher at state," Clancy said. "It feels great, but I wish I got a little higher because it’s my senior year. I wanted to go out with a stronger finish, but I'll take it."

In his final race on his home course, Clancy finished fourth in the Class 5 District 4 meet at North. He also finished fifth in the loaded Suburban Big Eight Conference Championships. Now he can think about his collegiate career.

"I haven't decided where I want to go," Clancy said. "There are two schools that I am interested in and we'll see what happens."

So now, he can take a moment to reflect on a career that ended with a bang.

"I know this," Clancy said, with a chuckle, "back when I found out about cross country when Coach Shortino brought the team to middle school, when I was in the eighth grade, I could never even dream about being all state or your runner of the year."

Shortino also laughs at the memory.

"I took the varsity to the middle school and the coach said, 'Carson is a good one,' so he came out and worked out with the varsity guys and held his own," Shortino said.

Clancy soon adds, "He had us running ladders – 200, 400, 800, the mile. I'm this little middle school kid, and luckily, he took me out before the mile. I knew my little middle school legs couldn't keep up with the guys on varsity."

But that challenge only made Clancy more eager to join the cross country team as a freshman.

"The bond you develop with the guys you run with, the brothers you run with, can never be taken away," Clancy said. "We all experience the same pain, what it means to run at a deeper level and the only way you can realize what it is, is by doing it.

"I can never thank Coach Shortino and the guys I've run with the past four years for making me a better runner and a better person.

"And the thing I like most about this award is that it gives me one more opportunity to talk about my team."

2021 All-Area Boys Cross Country

FIRST TEAM

• Logan Binger, soph., Lee's Summit North — 46th at Class 5 state (16:18.3); 10th at Class 5 District 4 (16:44.15); 8th at Suburban Big Six Championships (16:32.82).

• Carson Clancy, sr., Lee's Summit North — Class 5 All-State (20th at Class 5 state, 15:53.1); 4th at Class 5 District 4 (16:24.25); 5th at Suburban Big Eight Championships (16:17.45); Examiner 2021 Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.

• Keagan Enicks, soph., Blue Springs — 36th at Class 5 state (16:12.6); 17th at Class 5 District 4 (16:50.49).

• Carson Hill, jr., Grain Valley — 27th at Class 5 state (16:02.6); 7th at Class 5 District 4 (16:34.30); Suburban Middle Six champion (16:57.60).

• Alex Jackson, sr., Blue Springs South — 30th at Class 5 state (16:03.4); 3rd at Class 5 District 4 (16:21.78); 4th at Suburban Big Eight Championships (16:06.94).

• Mason McCain, sr., Grain Valley — 43rd at Class 5 state (16:16.1); 11th at Class 5 District 4 (16:44.34); Suburban Middle Six runner-up (17:02.60).

• Aiden Wahrenbrock, jr., Blue Springs South — 60th at Class 5 state (16:22.5); 24th at Class 5 District 4 (16:55.93); 25th at Suburban Big Eight Championships (17:13.11).

HONORABLE MENTION

Blue Springs South: Otto Dreher, soph.; Quintin Falk, jr.; Lex Fox, sr.; Trystn Hammer, jr.; Ryan Ringgenberg, sr. Fort Osage: Evan Funk, sr.; Lee's Summit North: Landon Binger, sr.; Eli Block, jr.; Asa Johnson, fresh.; Xander McKie, jr.; Oak Grove: Cameron McClain, jr.; St. Michael the Archangel Catholic: Xavier Collins, fresh.; Oliver Hotop, fresh.; Johnny Joyce, soph.; Sam Rosenberg, jr.; Garrett Scheier soph.; Jack Wheeler, sr.; Truman: Jack Getman, sr.; Van Horn: Peyton Bass, sr.