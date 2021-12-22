2021 Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year: BS South's Mya Trober used disappointment of last year to fuel stellar senior season

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Blue Springs South’s Mya Trober used the personal disappointment of the way her junior season ended to her advantage this year.

After finishing out of all-state consideration following a strong regular season in 2020, she used that as motivation to fuel a senior year that resulted in a team state title and her second straight Examiner Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year award.

And this fairy tale finish to a brilliant cross country career might not have happened had it not been for a 26th-place finish at state as a junior, one spot away from all-state honors. She expected much more from herself after finishing as the state runner-up as a sophomore.

"I don't know if I would have been able to achieve everything I did this year without the disappointment of last year," Trober said. "That disappointment made me a better runner, a more determined runner. I was going to work as hard as I had ever worked in my life so I would never feel that way again.”

And she made sure of it.

"I have never seen one of our runners more focused than Mya was this season," said Jaguars coach Ryan Unruh, whose teams had finished third in 2014, fourth in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and third again last year, before Trober's fifth-place finish (18 minutes, 3.9 seconds) led to that elusive team state title this season.

"It's hard to go to state and have to wait a year for redemption, but that's what happened to Mya, and that is why I am so thrilled with this year's state title. Mya never avoided any questions about last year – it just wasn't her day.\

"But I knew from watching her this summer and during the season, that it sparked something inside her and she and her teammates were not going to be denied."

And that gritty determination was shared by everyone on her team.

"She was disappointed last season because she felt like she let the team down – we finished third as a team and she didn't medal," Unruh added, "but that fueled her competitive fire and the team followed suit. She was a force to be reckoned with this season and it was fun to watch. I couldn't happier for her or our team."

After winning the Class 5 District 4 championship a week before the state tournament, Trober told The Examiner, “I really just want to go out fulfilled with my career and not what happened last year happen again. I need to put myself out there like I didn’t get to last year.”

That's why the 2021 Examiner Female Cross Country Runner of the Year award means so much more to Trober, who has signed her letter of intent to continue her running career at Iowa State University.

"When I crossed the finish line this year, I just said, 'Thank you!' The hard work, the determination, working with and competing with my teammates it all paid off,” Trober said. “It was like a storybook finish to my cross country career. And like I said, we did it for Coach Unruh.”

Trober joins a list of former Jaguars, all coached by Unruh, who have won The Examiner's top honor. A runner from South has won 12 of the last 14 awards from The Examiner, with Samantha Nightingale, Grace Klausen and Tori Findley joining Trober as multiple winners.

“That makes this even more pretty special,” Trober said. “When I was a freshman, I never imagined my name would be mentioned with Sam, Grace and Tori – they are the best of the best.

“It’s a real honor to win the award. And to win it this season is amazing. We got our first team state championship and we had so much fun. These girls and coaches will be a part of my life forever. I'll never forget them, or this season."

2021 All-Area Girls Cross Country

FIRST TEAM

• Emma Allen, soph., Blue Springs South — 39th at Class 5 state (19:21.8); 29th at Class 5 District 4 (21:01.77); 17th at Suburban Big Eight Championships (20:14.31).

• Maggie Boley, jr., Blue Springs South — 29th at Class 5 state (19:03.7); 17th at Class 5 District 4 (20:32.31); 15th at Suburban Big Eight Championships (20:12.16).

• Abigail Brackenbury, soph., Blue Springs — 38th at Class 5 state (19:21.5); 10th at Class 5 District 4 (20:26.06); 6th at Suburban Big Six Championships (19:32.19).

• Caitlin Grover, jr., Blue Springs South — 31st at Class 5 state (19:08.8); 7th at Class 5 District 4 (20:16.15); 4th at Suburban Big Eight Championships (19:25.00).

• McKenna Ledgerwood, jr., Blue Springs South — 49th at Class 5 state (19:33.8); 11th at Class 5 District 4 (20:26.38); 11th at Suburban Big Eight Championships (20:01.86).

• Mya Trober, sr., Blue Springs South — Class 5 All-State (5th at Class 5 state, 18:03.9); Class 5 District 4 champion (19:08.17); Suburban Big Eight Conference champion (18:51.76); led Blue Springs South to Class 5 state team title; 2020 and 2021 Examiner Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.

• Amy Woolsey, sr., Blue Springs South — 35th at Class 5 state (19:18.9); 5th at Class 5 District 4 (20:15.31); 9th at Suburban Big Eight Championships (19:56.57).

HONORABLE MENTION

Blue Springs: I'yana Foster, jr.; Ariana Jackson, soph.; Kyla Weems, jr.; Blue Springs South: Hayley Neff, soph.; Fort Osage: Olivia Siefker, sr.; Grain Valley: Ella Casey, sr.; Amyah Graybill, fresh.; Lee's Summit North: Kylie Binger, fresh.; St. Michael the Archangel Catholic: Elsa Henry, soph.; Erica Scheier, soph.; Van Horn: Adrianna Lara, soph.