Teams: Blue Springs South vs. Lee’s Summit West

Sport: High school football

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Lee’s Summit West High School

What’s on the line: Blue Springs South’s late rally in its season opener against Lee’s Summit North fell just short, 17-12. Now the Jaguars hope to get off to a faster start against the Titans in another Suburban Big Eight matchup. West is coming off a 20-14 overtime conference win over Park Hill.