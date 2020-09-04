Final minute unkind again for Truman

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

For 47 minutes and five seconds, Jovan Satterwhite was the starting quarterback for the Winnetonka Griffins.

Then, with just 55 seconds left on the clock and his team trailing 21-18 at Truman High School Friday night, he turned into a magician.

After throwing three straight incomplete passes on his own 15-yard yard line, Satterwhite hit Joe Thomas for an 11-yard first-down pass. He then hooked up with Johnell Essex on a 42-yard bomb, and with 24 seconds left found Essex alone in the end zone on an 8-yard game-winning pass.

The Griffins didn’t convert any of their extra points, or two-point conversions, but they found a way to spoil a Senior Night where Truman’s senior night with a 24-21 game.

Truman, which honored 20 seniors who had hoped for an upset win, had one final shot, but the ball seemed to slip out of the grip of quarterback Zane Anderson and his last pass was intercepted by Jah’Day Berry to end any hopes of a comeback.

“This one hurts,” Truman coach Charlie Pugh said after his team dropped its second heartbreaking game of the season (losing the opener 19-17 to Grandview in similar fashion to Friday night’s setback).

“But some nights, you have to give a quarterback credit, and tonight, you have to give their quarterback a lot of credit. He threw those three incomplete passes deep in their own territory, but he came back and helped them win that game.

“And that’s what we need to do – find a way to win a game, like tonight’s game. We had the lead until the very end, our defense did a nice job most of the night, but we made some mistakes and those mistakes cost us tonight.”

Truman recovered a punt that caromed off a Griffin player early in the first quarter, and Markus Kinney capped a 30-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Patriots a 7-0 lead at the 8:53 mark.

Kinney later fumbled the ball on the Griffins’ 12-yard line, and Winnetonka’s Montre Moore soon found the end zone on a 6-yard run. The extra point attempt sailed wide left and it was a 7-6 game.

Quincy Scott, who did it all for the Patriots, returned the ensuing kickoff 78 yards to make it 14-6 as Josh Dixon kicked his second extra point of the game.

Scott then ended a long Griffins’ drive with an interception on the 33-yard line. But after a quick three and out for the Patriots, Lucas Seinz caught an 11-yard pass from Satterwhite, to make it a 14-12 game.

Eight seconds later, Anderson hooked up with Najee Williams on a 65-yard touchdown pass, and Truman took a 21-12 lead into the locker room.

But that would be the final score for the Patriots.

Thomas caught a 6-yard pass to make it 21-18 as yet another extra point attempt was blocked and that score stood until Satterwhite’s late heroics.

“This hurts, especially on a Senior Night where we led most of the game,” senior linebacker Jayson Boatright said. “That loss to Grandview last week really hurt, and we came so close to winning tonight that I can see us getting closer and closer to winning some big games.

“And I think we will as the season goes on. But to me, the only game that counts is Week 10, where if you lose, you’re done. And I don’t want this season to come to an end because I’m out there playing with my brothers. Coach Pugh has done an amazing job with this team, and soon – and I hope very soon – we’re going to start winning these close games.”

Satterwhite completed 11 of 22 passes for 139 yards and three touchdowns. Moore was a workhorse in the backfield, carrying the ball 24 times for 171 yards and a touchdown.

Anderson was 9 of 13 for 168 yards and one touchdown.