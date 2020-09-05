Broncos stave off another comeback to go to 2-0

By The Examiner staff

The Lee’s Summit North football team had to hold off Blue Springs South last week.

This week it was rival Lee’s Summit.

But the Broncos are 2-0 after building a 27-7 first-half lead and then staving off the Tigers for a 34-28 non-conference win Friday night.

North hauled in four interceptions and returned two for touchdowns and that proved to be the difference.

Tied 7-7 after Lee’s Summit quarterback Tommy Lock threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Landen Shepherd, the Broncos answered with 20 straight points.

Logan Muckey hauled in a 14-yard touchdown pass from Tre Baker with 10:34 left in the second quarter to break the tie. A missed extra point made it 13-7.

Baker connected with Devin Blayney for a touchdown pass to cap a 59-yard drive with 7:73 left in the half. DeWaun Mack then intercepted a Lock pass on Lee’s Summit’s next possession and returned it 45 yards for a score to make it 27-7 with 4:46 to go in the half.

Lock’s 37-yard TD pass to Nate Morse with 45 seconds left in the half made it 27-14.

DeAndre Beasley scored what turned out to be the winning touchdown, intercepting a Lock pass and returning it for a 30-yard score with 1:43 left in the third quarter to make it 34-14.

Lock threw a pair of touchdown passes to Anthony Wilson, the last with one second left, but it wasn’t enough for the Tigers (1-1), who rallied for a last second 34-33 win last week against Oak Park.

North running back Isaiah Mims scored the first touchdown of the game on a 5-yard run at the 5:05 mark of the first quarter.

Baker finished 8 of 11 passing for 155 yards and two scores. Lock was 23 of 44 for 313 yards and four scores but was victimized by the four interceptions.

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 47, BLUE SPRINGS 20: Blue Springs dropped to 0-2 under new coach David White with a Suburban Big Eight Conference loss to host Raymore-Peculiar Friday.

Raymore-Peculiar improved to 2-0 after defeating Rockhurst in its opener.

OAK GROVE 24, WARRENSBURG 7: Oak Grove still hasn’t played a team it was supposed to play this season. But that hasn’t stopped the Panthers from a 2-0 start.

Warrensburg subbed in when Richmond was unable to play and the Panthers overcame a 7-6 deficit to claim a Missouri River Valley Conference West win Friday.

Carson Smith caught a touchdown pass and threw one, and Clynton Stewart ran for a pair of touchdowns to help spark Oak Grove.

Smith caught a 55-yard scoring pass from Hunter Jones for a 6-0 lead just 1:41 into the game. Warrensburg responded with its only score at the 2:14 mark of the first quarter to take the lead.

Silas Hicks caught a 51-yard touchdown pass from Smith to put Oak Grove ahead for good with 9:13 left in the first half.

Stewart scored on a 5-yard run with 3:26 left in the third quarter and adde a final score with 2:48 remaining to seal the win.

ST. PIUS X 21, ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL 13: Trailing 14-13, St. Michael had possession of the ball for a possible go-ahead score in the third quarter.

But a fumble after Dillon Zaun completed a 30-yard pass ended in a fumble that St. Pius’ Jack Mosh returned for a touchdown and a 21-13 lead.

St. Pius would hold off the Guardians (0-2) for the win. It was the second straight week that St. Michael fell 21-13, losing to Summit Christian Academy in the opener.

Zaun passed to Ethan Smith for a 3-yard touchdown in the first quarter to tie it 7-7. He then gave the Guardians a 13-7 lead with a quarterback sneak as the extra point kick failed.

Mosh ran for a 9-yard score and Joseph Wilson nailed the extra point to give St. Pius the 14-13 lead.

Zaun finished 13 of 24 passing for 132 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Ellis Edwards rushed for 70 yards on 16 carries for the Guardians.

Mosh was 10 of 17 for 187 yards passing and ran for 71 yards on 12 carries.