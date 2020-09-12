Another rough outing for Bears against Raytown

By Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

The William Chrisman football team suffered cases of déja vu and Murphy’s Law during its Friday night contest against visiting Raytown.

The Bears took their third consecutive blowout loss, 48-21 and just like the last two games (35-0 to Smithville and 42-17 to Winnetonka), there were long stretches where it seemed like nothing went right.

“Especially in the first half, every bad that could happen, happened,” Chrisman head coach Matthew Perry said. “They are a very good football team and are very athletic, and they capitalized on every mistake we made.”

In the first three quarters against the Blue Jays, Murphy’s Law was in full effect. Raytown scored 41 unanswered points, with the last one coming on a 61-yard kickoff return from Quelann Coleman to seal the victory early in the third period.

Raytown’s first three touchdowns came after a Chrisman punt that went just 9 yards, a muffed punt return recovery and an interception of Bears quarterback Dayne Herl.

Those touchdowns came from a 4-yard run from Freddy Ersery and 48- and 22-yard scampers by Zahmari Gary. The Blue Jays’ other two scores came on a 53-yard bomb from quarterback Nate Whitebear to Anthony Ransburg and another big run from Gary, which went for 51 yards.

“We played some young cats out there (on defense) that weren't really ready,” Perry said. “We’re going to grow up defensively.”

Up until Raytown went up 41-0, Chrisman couldn't get anything going on offense either.

“We talked about it at half, about how we don’t trust each other,” Perry said. “We just have to start to do things better.”

Part of the reason for Chrisman’s tough start has been the loss of senior quarterback Osi Nauer, who tore his ACL in the season opener against Winnetonka. He was arguably the Bears’ best player and played a large role on both sides of the ball.

“It’s big, we have to be better at that (playing without Nauer),” Perry said. “We structured a lot of things for him and made things ready for him. He’s not here anymore, and we have to grow up and figure out that he’s not here and keep playing.”

With 6:46 left in the third, Chisman finally got going offensively when running back Kameron Thompson, who had 69 yards on 15 carries, scored on a 6-yard run to make it 41-7.

Raytown capped its scoring on a 14-yard TD pass from Whitebear to Gary, who had 113 yards on four carries and two catches for 45 yards.

“Obviously we want to get the ball to Zahmari in space,” Raytown coach Logan Minnick said. “He can run and he’s really shifty, and he showed he can catch the ball tonight, too.”

Chrisman perhaps found something for the future in the fourth quarter, as sophomore running back Anthony Miller gave the Bears a spark with three carries for 92 yards, including the last two touchdowns that went for 9 and 69 yards, respectively.

Miller had been a JV player and made the most of his first varsity opportunity Friday.

“He does that every Monday,” Perry said. “We talk about that very day (giving Miller more opportunities).”