Blue Springs stifles Staley to get in win column

By The Examiner staff

Blue Springs football team gave new coach David White his first win in perhaps the most emphatic way possible.

DeAndre Thomas and Lamana Tapusoa rushed for two touchdowns apiece, and the Wildcats limited visiting Staley to 73 yards of total offense for a 42-0 victory Friday at Peve Stadium.

Thomas’ first touchdown, a 13-yarder, gave Blue Springs (1-2) the lead in the first quarter. Tapusoa added his two TDs in the second and Patrick Maloney tossed a 7-yard score to Isaac Harkness to give the Wildcats a 28-0 halftime lead.

Thomas rushed 110 yards on 17 carries, and Tapusoa added 40 yards on seven tries. Maloney completed 9-of-12 passes for 70 yards.

Blue Springs also forced three turnovers, including Jordan Worley’s interception return for a touchdown in the third that finished the scoring.

Staley fell to 1-2.

LIBERTY 38, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 35: Alex Rottjakb’s 48-yard field goal with 1:12 remaining lifted host Liberty to a Suburban Big Eight victory, handing North its first loss of the season.

The teams were tied 21-all at halftime, and North took a 35-21 lead in the third on Edger Hundley’s 6-yard run and Tre Baker’s 11-yard pass to Logan Muckey.

Liberty’s Wentric Williams responded in the fourth with an 11-yard TD reception and then a 28-yard scoring run with 6:49 remaining. Rottjakb’s game-winning boot kept Liberty unbeaten.

Baker finished 16-of-28 passing for 311 yards and three touchdowns for North (2-1), including touchdown passes of 32 yards to Muckey and 20 yards to Devin Blayney in the first half. Muckey hauled in eight catches for 189 yards.

ST. MARY’S (KAN.) COLGAN 38, ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL 24: St. Michael led 21-16 at halftime and carried a 24-16 advantage into the fourth but couldn’t hang on for the road win, falling to 0-3 on the season.

The Guardians claimed their halftime lead thanks to Dillion Zaun’s 1-yard sneak and touchdown passes of 88 and 76 yards to Michael Haggerty. Max Ellis added a 23-yard field goal in the third.

In the fourth, Colgan’s Domenico Bevilacqua scored a 2-yard touchdown, Colgan returned an interception for a score and Bevilacqua rumbled 62 yards for a score with 1:44 left.

Faun completed 7-of-12 for 248 yards for the Guardians, and Ellis Edwards rushed 19 times for 112 yards.

OAK PARK 27, TRUMAN 10: Truman held a 10-7 lead in the second quarter on the road, but Oak Park (1-2) scored before halftime and kept the Patriots (0-3) off the board the rest of the way Friday.