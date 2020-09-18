Check This Out for Sept. 18

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Grain Valley vs. Truman

Sport: High school football

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Truman High School

What’s on the line: The Grain Valley Eagles bring a 3-0 record into their first conference game ever against the host Truman Patriots in Suburban Middle Six action. The Eagles held off Park Hill South for a 35-28 win, while Truman suffered its third straight loss after taking the early lead in a 27-10 setback against Oak Park. If you can’t attend, you can listen to the game at freetap.com (Chrisman’s game against Park Hill South will also be on freetap.com).