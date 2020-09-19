SUBSCRIBE NOW
Week 4 high school football scores

The Examiner

MISSOURI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Friday’s games

Eastern Jackson County games

Blue Springs 24, Park Hill 21

Rockhurst 36, Blue Springs South 14

Raytown 52, Fort Osage 14

Grain Valley 38, Truman 0

Odessa 42, Oak Grove 6

Raymore-Peculiar 27, Lee's Summit North 7

Park Hill South 42, William Chrisman 0

Smithville 56, Raytown South 0

Lee’s Summit 22, St. Joseph Central 8

Other scores

Adrian 27, El Dorado Springs 18

Belton 35, Oak Park 7

Benton 20, Kansas Central 14

Bowling Green 54, Wright City 0

Branson 49, Neosho 15

Buffalo 47, Stockton/Sheldon 12

Butler 41, Cole Camp 7

California 43, Osage 13

Cameron 48, Chillicothe 21

Carrollton 47, Salisbury 13

Cassville 43, Logan-Rogersville 6

Center 22, Excelsior Springs 18

Central (New Madrid County) 45, Doniphan 0

Central (Park Hills) 45, Cuba 12

Centralia 18, Monroe City 0

Clark County 50, South Shelby 0

Clopton/Elsberry 27, Louisiana 6

Crest Ridge 52, Tolton Catholic 20

Crystal City 30, Confluence Academy 19

Drexel 61, Rich Hill 6

Drexel/Miami(FB) 61, Rich Hill/Hume 6

Duchesne 32, Living Word Christian School 31

East Buchanan 60, Penney 36

East Newton 26, Seneca 13

East Prairie 25, Dexter 15

Fair Grove 36, Forsyth 20

Farmington 29, St. Dominic 28

Festus 36, DeSoto 13

Francis Howell 42, Ft. Zumwalt West 7

Ft. Zumwalt East 27, Francis Howell North 14

Ft. Zumwalt North 42, Washington 7

Ft. Zumwalt South 28, Liberty (Wentzville) 25

Gallatin 48, Polo 27

Glendale 20, Bolivar 15

Hannibal 56, Fulton 19

Helias Catholic 49, St. Francis Borgia 28

Highland 32, Scotland County 26

Hillsboro 36, North County 14

Hollister 27, Marshfield 24

Holt 48, Timberland 17

Jackson 63, Central (Cape Girardeau) 0

Jefferson City 27, Smith-Cotton 6

Joplin 49, Carl Junction 28

Kearney 70, Ruskin 20

Kelly 49, Charleston 28

Kennett 46, St. Pius X (Festus) 0

Knox County 26, Paris 18

Lafayette County 31, Lee's Summit Community Christian 28

Lamar 44, Nevada 28

Lawson 10, West Platte 6

Lebanon 55, Waynesville 20

Lexington 22, Southeast 6

Liberal/Bronaugh(FB) 68, Pleasant Hope 0

Liberty (Mountain View) 26, Ava 18

Liberty 38, Lee's Summit West 20

Liberty North 41, Staley 13

Lighthouse 44, Sweet Springs/Malta Bend 14

Lincoln College Prep 56, East (Kansas City) 0

Lockwood/Golden City 59, Lincoln 0

Lutheran (St. Charles) 30, Hermann 0

Marceline 27, Fayette 0

Marionville 85, Greenfield 0

McDonald County 13, Monett 7

Mexico 28, Marshall 20

Mid-Buchanan 42, Lathrop 6

Milan 39, Princeton/Mercer 8

Moberly 27, Kirksville 0

Montgomery County 41, South Callaway 20

Mound City-Craig 40, Southwest (Livingston County) 36

Mountain Grove 20, Willow Springs 0

Mt. Vernon 19, Aurora 6

Nixa 35, Republic 7

Norborne/Hardin Central 30, Santa Fe 22

North Andrew 60, Stewartsville/Osborne 18

North Callaway 45, Van-Far/Community 0

North Kansas City 42, Platte County 37

North Shelby 80, Schuyler County 8

Owensville 48, St. James 0

Ozark 42, Willard 14

Palmyra 24, Brookfield 6

Pattonsburg 78, King City 46

Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison 78, King City/ Union Star 46

Perryville 35, Malden 30

Pierce City 42, Ash Grove 35

Plattsburg 29, North Platte 0

Poplar Bluff 30, Sikeston 9

Rock Bridge 76, Capital City 49

Rogers, Ark. 43, Central (Springfield) 14

Rolla 35, Hillcrest 30

Sarcoxie 28, Commerce, Okla. 21

Savannah 23, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 21

Scott City 42, Portageville 13

Skyline 48, Slater 7

South Harrison 36, Maysville/Winston 0

South Holt-Nodaway Holt 52, South Nodaway/Jefferson Co-op 6

Southern Boone County 38, Richmond 24

St. Charles West 55, Winfield 13

St. Joseph Le Blond 62, Keytesville 32

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 26, Maryville 14

Ste. Genevieve 42, Potosi 7

Strafford 34, Clever 7

Thayer 48, Salem 6

Union 41, Pacific 40

Valle Catholic 67, Orchard Farm 0

Valley Center, Kan. 34, Pleasant Hill 6

Warrensburg 42, Harrisonville 0

Warrenton 37, St. Charles 20

Warsaw 52, Sherwood 28

Warsaw 52, Tipton 28

Webb City 38, Kickapoo 10

Wellington-Napoleon 45, Lone Jack/Kingville 6

West Plains 28, Camdenton 6

Westran 24, Harrisburg 22

Windsor 26, Cabool 0

Winnetonka 44, Grandview 6

Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 56, Albany 54

– Staff and wire reports