Week 4 high school football scores
MISSOURI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Friday’s games
Eastern Jackson County games
Blue Springs 24, Park Hill 21
Rockhurst 36, Blue Springs South 14
Raytown 52, Fort Osage 14
Grain Valley 38, Truman 0
Odessa 42, Oak Grove 6
Raymore-Peculiar 27, Lee's Summit North 7
Park Hill South 42, William Chrisman 0
Smithville 56, Raytown South 0
Lee’s Summit 22, St. Joseph Central 8
Other scores
Adrian 27, El Dorado Springs 18
Belton 35, Oak Park 7
Benton 20, Kansas Central 14
Blue Springs 24, Park Hill 21
Bowling Green 54, Wright City 0
Branson 49, Neosho 15
Buffalo 47, Stockton/Sheldon 12
Butler 41, Cole Camp 7
California 43, Osage 13
Cameron 48, Chillicothe 21
Carrollton 47, Salisbury 13
Cassville 43, Logan-Rogersville 6
Center 22, Excelsior Springs 18
Central (New Madrid County) 45, Doniphan 0
Central (Park Hills) 45, Cuba 12
Centralia 18, Monroe City 0
Clark County 50, South Shelby 0
Clopton/Elsberry 27, Louisiana 6
Crest Ridge 52, Tolton Catholic 20
Crystal City 30, Confluence Academy 19
Drexel 61, Rich Hill 6
Drexel/Miami(FB) 61, Rich Hill/Hume 6
Duchesne 32, Living Word Christian School 31
East Buchanan 60, Penney 36
East Newton 26, Seneca 13
East Prairie 25, Dexter 15
Fair Grove 36, Forsyth 20
Farmington 29, St. Dominic 28
Festus 36, DeSoto 13
Francis Howell 42, Ft. Zumwalt West 7
Ft. Zumwalt East 27, Francis Howell North 14
Ft. Zumwalt North 42, Washington 7
Ft. Zumwalt South 28, Liberty (Wentzville) 25
Gallatin 48, Polo 27
Glendale 20, Bolivar 15
Hannibal 56, Fulton 19
Helias Catholic 49, St. Francis Borgia 28
Highland 32, Scotland County 26
Hillsboro 36, North County 14
Hollister 27, Marshfield 24
Holt 48, Timberland 17
Jackson 63, Central (Cape Girardeau) 0
Jefferson City 27, Smith-Cotton 6
Joplin 49, Carl Junction 28
Kearney 70, Ruskin 20
Kelly 49, Charleston 28
Kennett 46, St. Pius X (Festus) 0
Knox County 26, Paris 18
Lafayette County 31, Lee's Summit Community Christian 28
Lamar 44, Nevada 28
Lawson 10, West Platte 6
Lebanon 55, Waynesville 20
Lexington 22, Southeast 6
Liberal/Bronaugh(FB) 68, Pleasant Hope 0
Liberty (Mountain View) 26, Ava 18
Liberty 38, Lee's Summit West 20
Liberty North 41, Staley 13
Lighthouse 44, Sweet Springs/Malta Bend 14
Lincoln College Prep 56, East (Kansas City) 0
Lockwood/Golden City 59, Lincoln 0
Lutheran (St. Charles) 30, Hermann 0
Marceline 27, Fayette 0
Marionville 85, Greenfield 0
McDonald County 13, Monett 7
Mexico 28, Marshall 20
Mid-Buchanan 42, Lathrop 6
Milan 39, Princeton/Mercer 8
Moberly 27, Kirksville 0
Montgomery County 41, South Callaway 20
Mound City-Craig 40, Southwest (Livingston County) 36
Mountain Grove 20, Willow Springs 0
Mt. Vernon 19, Aurora 6
Nixa 35, Republic 7
Norborne/Hardin Central 30, Santa Fe 22
North Andrew 60, Stewartsville/Osborne 18
North Callaway 45, Van-Far/Community 0
North Kansas City 42, Platte County 37
North Shelby 80, Schuyler County 8
Owensville 48, St. James 0
Ozark 42, Willard 14
Palmyra 24, Brookfield 6
Pattonsburg 78, King City 46
Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison 78, King City/ Union Star 46
Perryville 35, Malden 30
Pierce City 42, Ash Grove 35
Plattsburg 29, North Platte 0
Poplar Bluff 30, Sikeston 9
Rock Bridge 76, Capital City 49
Rockhurst 36, Blue Springs South 14
Rogers, Ark. 43, Central (Springfield) 14
Rolla 35, Hillcrest 30
Sarcoxie 28, Commerce, Okla. 21
Savannah 23, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 21
Scott City 42, Portageville 13
Skyline 48, Slater 7
South Harrison 36, Maysville/Winston 0
South Holt-Nodaway Holt 52, South Nodaway/Jefferson Co-op 6
Southern Boone County 38, Richmond 24
St. Charles West 55, Winfield 13
St. Joseph Le Blond 62, Keytesville 32
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 26, Maryville 14
Ste. Genevieve 42, Potosi 7
Strafford 34, Clever 7
Thayer 48, Salem 6
Union 41, Pacific 40
Valle Catholic 67, Orchard Farm 0
Valley Center, Kan. 34, Pleasant Hill 6
Warrensburg 42, Harrisonville 0
Warrenton 37, St. Charles 20
Warsaw 52, Sherwood 28
Warsaw 52, Tipton 28
Webb City 38, Kickapoo 10
Wellington-Napoleon 45, Lone Jack/Kingville 6
West Plains 28, Camdenton 6
Westran 24, Harrisburg 22
Windsor 26, Cabool 0
Winnetonka 44, Grandview 6
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 56, Albany 54
– Staff and wire reports