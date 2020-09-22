Blue Springs' David White tabbed as coach for All-American Bowl

By Bill Althaus

David White, the first-year head football coach at Blue Springs High School, will be the head coach of the 2021 All-American Bowl West team.

He served as the offensive coordinator of the West team last year when he was head coach at Ridgeland (Miss.) High School.

“Sometimes they move the offensive or defensive coordinators to the head coaching position the next year and I am really honored to be coaching, and working with 50 of the most talented players in the United States,” White said of the game that will be played in January in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

White coached five All-Americans and 38 collegiate players during his tenure as the head coach of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. White spent seven seasons at the University of Nevada, serving as the running backs coach. He also served as an assistant coach during the 2020 All-American Bowl.

“It is a tremendous honor to be a part of this prestigious game,” White said. “I’m grateful and excited to coach with other coaches across the country in the nation’s top high school All-American Bowl.”

While the honor is important to White, he is now concentrating on ways to keep his Wildcats on a roll as they have won their last two games, following losses to tough Raymore-Peculiar and Liberty North opponents in the first two weeks.

“You know,” he said, “the guys are getting used to me and my coaching style and I’m getting more and more accustomed to them and their abilities.

“The best thing about an honor like this is that you get to bring some attention and recognition back to Blue Springs High School.”

Tim Roken, coach of the nationally ranked St. Joseph’s Preparatory School in Philadelphia, will be the East head coach. Each team will consist of 50 players.

Roken led the Hawks to a state championship in 2019 during his first season as head coach. Prior to being named the head coach he served as the offensive coordinator for St. Joseph teams that won four state championship titles. Roken served as the East offensive coordinator during the 2015 All-American Bowl.

The two all-star teams will have less than a week to prepare for the Bowl game.

“We do some one-on-one stuff and seven-on-seven stuff, but so much of the time is consumed by media things,” White said. “It’s really a great showcase for some of the best talent in America.”