Missouri media high school football rankings
MISSOURI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STATE POLLS
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 9-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Examiner; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic.
**Only teams that have played games this season are eligible for rankings.**
CLASS 6
Rank, team, Rec., Pts.
1. Raymore-Peculiar (9), 4-0, 99
2. Liberty (1), 4-0, 88
3. Nixa, 4-0, 81
4. Rockhurst, 2-2, 62
5. Francis Howell, 2-1, 48
6. Lee’s Summit West, 3-1, 41
7. Wentzville Holt, 3-0, 38,
8. Joplin, 2-2, 35
9. Fox-Arnold, 4-0, 21
10. Columbia Rock Bridge, 4-0, 17
Also receiving votes: Springfield Kickapoo (3-1), 13; Lee’s Summit North (2-2), 7
CLASS 5
Rank, team, Rec., Pts.
1. Carthage (6), 3-0, 96
2. Webb City (2), 3-1, 87
3. Jackson (2), 4-0, 81
4. Grain Valley, 4-0, 60
5. North Kansas City, 3-1, 54
6. Columbia Battle, 2-1, 44
7. Platte County, 3-1, 31
8. Fort Zumwalt North, 3-1, 28
T9. Farmington, 4-1, 22
T9. Ozark, 3-1, 22
Also receiving votes: Raytown (2-2), 11; Belton (3-0), 10; Washington (3-1), 5
CLASS 4
Rank, team, Rec., Pts.
1. Jefferson City Helias (6), 4-0, 94
2. West Plains (3), 4-0, 93
3. Hannibal (1), 3-0, 64
4. Bolivar, 3-1, 60
5. Smithville, 3-1, 57
6. Festus, 4-0, 55
7. Lincoln College Prep, 2-1, 41
8. Moberly, 4-0, 27
9. St. Dominic, 3-1, 25
10. Winnetonka, 4-0, 23
Also receiving votes: Center (3-1), 4; Savannah (1-1), 4; Kearney (2-2), 2; Warrensburg (3-1), 1
CLASS 3
Rank, team, Rec., Pts.
1. Blair Oaks (7), 4-0, 97
2. Odessa (2), 4-0, 91
3. Mt. Vernon, 4-0, 74
4. Valle Catholic (1), 4-0, 73
5. Kennett, 4-0, 42
T6. Cassville, 3-1, 38
T6. Centralia, 3-0, 38
8. Oak Grove, 3-1, 33
9. Buffalo, 4-0, 26
10. Southern Boone, 3-1, 20
Also receiving votes: Park Hills Central (2-0), 8; St. Francis Borgia (2-2), 6; Maryville (2-2), 4
CLASS 2
Rank, team, Rec., Pts.
1. Palmyra (5), 4-0, 94
2. Lafayette County (2), 4-0, 84
3. Lamar (1), 3-1, 70
4. Lutheran St. Charles (1), 3-1, 69
5. St. Pius X (1), 4-0, 56
6. Clark County, 3-1, 54
7. Butler, 4-0, 28
8. Lexington, 4-0, 25
9. Monroe City, 3-1, 23
10. Duchesne, 3-1, 22
Also receiving votes: Warsaw (3-0), 18; Highland (3-1), 3; New Madrid County Central (3-1), 3; East Prairie (3-1), 1
CLASS 1
Rank, team, Rec., Pts.
1. Mid Buchanan (8), 4-0, 97
2. Hayti (1), 3-0, 81
3. Thayer (1), 3-1, 78
4. Milan, 4-0, 64
5. Windsor, 4-0, 57
6. Westran, 4-0, 40
7. East Buchanan, 3-0, 39
8. Marionville, 4-0, 31
9. Adrian, 3-1, 18
10. Skyline, 3-1, 17
Also receiving votes: Marceline (3-1), 10; Crest Ridge (3-1), 4; South Harrison (3-1), 4; Cabool (3-1), 3; Lockwood (3-1), 3; Harrisburg (2-2), 2; Pierce City (3-1), 2