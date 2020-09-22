Missouri media high school football rankings

The Examiner

MISSOURI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STATE POLLS

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 9-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Examiner; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic.

**Only teams that have played games this season are eligible for rankings.**

First-place votes in parenthesis.

CLASS 6

Rank, team, Rec., Pts.

1. Raymore-Peculiar (9), 4-0, 99

2. Liberty (1), 4-0, 88

3. Nixa, 4-0, 81

4. Rockhurst, 2-2, 62

5. Francis Howell, 2-1, 48

6. Lee’s Summit West, 3-1, 41

7. Wentzville Holt, 3-0, 38,

8. Joplin, 2-2, 35

9. Fox-Arnold, 4-0, 21

10. Columbia Rock Bridge, 4-0, 17

Also receiving votes: Springfield Kickapoo (3-1), 13; Lee’s Summit North (2-2), 7

CLASS 5

Rank, team, Rec., Pts.

1. Carthage (6), 3-0, 96

2. Webb City (2), 3-1, 87

3. Jackson (2), 4-0, 81

4. Grain Valley, 4-0, 60

5. North Kansas City, 3-1, 54

6. Columbia Battle, 2-1, 44

7. Platte County, 3-1, 31

8. Fort Zumwalt North, 3-1, 28

T9. Farmington, 4-1, 22

T9. Ozark, 3-1, 22

Also receiving votes: Raytown (2-2), 11; Belton (3-0), 10; Washington (3-1), 5

CLASS 4

Rank, team, Rec., Pts.

1. Jefferson City Helias (6), 4-0, 94

2. West Plains (3), 4-0, 93

3. Hannibal (1), 3-0, 64

4. Bolivar, 3-1, 60

5. Smithville, 3-1, 57

6. Festus, 4-0, 55

7. Lincoln College Prep, 2-1, 41

8. Moberly, 4-0, 27

9. St. Dominic, 3-1, 25

10. Winnetonka, 4-0, 23

Also receiving votes: Center (3-1), 4; Savannah (1-1), 4; Kearney (2-2), 2; Warrensburg (3-1), 1

CLASS 3

Rank, team, Rec., Pts.

1. Blair Oaks (7), 4-0, 97

2. Odessa (2), 4-0, 91

3. Mt. Vernon, 4-0, 74

4. Valle Catholic (1), 4-0, 73

5. Kennett, 4-0, 42

T6. Cassville, 3-1, 38

T6. Centralia, 3-0, 38

8. Oak Grove, 3-1, 33

9. Buffalo, 4-0, 26

10. Southern Boone, 3-1, 20

Also receiving votes: Park Hills Central (2-0), 8; St. Francis Borgia (2-2), 6; Maryville (2-2), 4

CLASS 2

Rank, team, Rec., Pts.

1. Palmyra (5), 4-0, 94

2. Lafayette County (2), 4-0, 84

3. Lamar (1), 3-1, 70

4. Lutheran St. Charles (1), 3-1, 69

5. St. Pius X (1), 4-0, 56

6. Clark County, 3-1, 54

7. Butler, 4-0, 28

8. Lexington, 4-0, 25

9. Monroe City, 3-1, 23

10. Duchesne, 3-1, 22

Also receiving votes: Warsaw (3-0), 18; Highland (3-1), 3; New Madrid County Central (3-1), 3; East Prairie (3-1), 1

CLASS 1

Rank, team, Rec., Pts.

1. Mid Buchanan (8), 4-0, 97

2. Hayti (1), 3-0, 81

3. Thayer (1), 3-1, 78

4. Milan, 4-0, 64

5. Windsor, 4-0, 57

6. Westran, 4-0, 40

7. East Buchanan, 3-0, 39

8. Marionville, 4-0, 31

9. Adrian, 3-1, 18

10. Skyline, 3-1, 17

Also receiving votes: Marceline (3-1), 10; Crest Ridge (3-1), 4; South Harrison (3-1), 4; Cabool (3-1), 3; Lockwood (3-1), 3; Harrisburg (2-2), 2; Pierce City (3-1), 2