Check This Out for Sept. 24

Teams: Truman vs. William Chrisman

Sport: High school football

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Staley High School

What’s on the line: Chrisman, after last year’s 15-13 win, enters Thursday’s Wagon Wheel Trophy battle – the 50th in history – with five straight wins in the series, including a district playoff game in 2018. The Bears lead the overall series 30-27, including playoff games, and 25-24 in regular season Wagon Wheel games. The game has been moved to Staley in Clay County to allow more fans and the cheer and dance squads to attend. If you are unable to attend, listen to the audio at freetap.com.