Van Horn no match for Lincoln's ground game

By Toriano Porter

PrepsKC.com staff writer

Lincoln College Prep's businessman-like approach to its Thursday night contest at Van Horn was obvious from the opening kick.

The Blue Tigers exerted its will early and often against the host Falcons.

Twice during a 34-point first half, the visitors from Lincoln scored on run-only drives. From there, an array of playmakers led the way in a dominating 55-7 win at William Chrisman’s Norman James Field.

"We wanted to establish the line of scrimmage in the first quarter," Lincoln head coach William Lowe said. "And that’s what we did."

It's not as if Van Horn wasn't ready to play. The Blue Tigers' ground-and-pound attack was simply too much for the host Falcons to overcome.

"At the end of the day, we got our butts beat," Van Horn head coach William Harris said. “We got our butts handed to us. Sometimes that happens in life.”

Save for one first-half touchdown pass, Van Horn's offense was held in check for most of the game.

“That’s a good football team,” Harris said. “All credit to them. But I think we are better than we showed tonight.”

Lincoln's first methodical drive gave them a 7-0 first-quarter lead when Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan scored on a touchdown run six minutes into the game. Sam North added the extra point.

Van Horn answered immediately with an impressive drive of its own, capped by a 24-yard touchdown pass from Sean Mitchell to Demetrius Wilson to tie it with 6:45 left in the opening quarter.

Lincoln answered with another long run-only drive finished off by a 1-yard scoring run by Marcus Bass to take a 14-7 lead.

“We ran the ball every single play right down the field,” Lowe said.

Hamilton-Jordan set up his second score on a direct snap with a 47-yard burst up the middle four minutes into the second quarter.

Quarterback Howard Brown found wide receiver DJ Amrine, Jr. on a post route to the end zone for a 29-yard score to put Lincoln up 27-7.

Darryl Williams then took a jet sweep 53 yards for 34-7 lead.

Brown tallied a 1-yard score of his own in the third quarter. A touchdown pass from backup quarterback Ani Atluri to Amrine late in the third extended the lead. A fourth-quarter running clock followed. Zackary Shelby ran 72 yards to account for the game's final touchdown.

“We ran hard the first two quarters,” Armine said. “Then the third and fourth quarter (Lowe) was like, let’s open up the offense and start passing. I got the first touchdown and second just came.”