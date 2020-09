CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Grain Valley vs. Kearney

Sport: High school football

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Moody Murry Field, Grain Valley High School

What’s on the line: The Eagles (4-0), now ranked No. 4 in Class 5, look to remain undefeated when they play host to the Kearney Bulldogs (2-2) in a tough non-conference battle. Kearney is receiving votes in the Class 4 state poll. Grain Valley defeated Kearney 15-7 last season.