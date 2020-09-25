Prep football roundup: Duo powers Broncos to rout of Free State

By The Examiner staff

Isaiah Mims and Tre Baker each had big days to lead Lee’s Summit North to a rout of the Lawrence (Kan.) Free State Firebirds Friday.

Mims rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries and Baker completed 11 of 20 passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another two scores to help the Broncos snap a two-game skid with a 49-10 home victory.

North (3-2) jumped to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter on Mims’ touchdown runs of 8 and 30 yards and a Baker 4-yard scoring run.

Baker snuck in from 1 yard out with 53 seconds left in the first half before Free State kicked a field goal as time expired to make it 28-3 at halftime.

The Firebirds (1-2) scored on Jacobee Williams’ 80-yard TD run on the first play of the second half to make it 28-10.

Mims, who averaged 9.9 yards a carry, scored on a 4-yard run with 3:49 left in the third quarter, and Baker connected with Logan Muckey on touchdown passes of 17 and 20 yards as the Broncos pulled away.

LIBERTY NORTH 42, BLUE SPRINGS 7: Blue Springs couldn’t sustain the momentum of a two-game winning streak on the road Friday.

The host Eagles raced to a 35-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 42-7 win over the Wildcats.

Blue Springs senior running back DeAndre Thomas had another 100-yard outing, totaling 106 yards on 15 carries and scoring the Wildcats’ lone touchdown on a 15-yard run with 11:19 left in the game.

Joe Kroenke was 9 of 10 passing for 169 yards and four touchdowns to lead Liberty North (2-2). Zac Willingham-Davis ran for 132 yards and two scores on just seven carries.

Blue Springs (2-3) managed just 161 yards of offense to the Eagles’ 400.

OAK GROVE 68, CLINTON 20: Oak Grove raced to a 62-6 halftime lead on the way to drubbing the visiting Clinton Cardinals Friday.

Brendan Griffin scored on a pair of touchdown runs as the Panthers, ranked eighth in Class 3, built a 36-0 lead after just one quarter. Jacob Ardell and Carson Smith added TD runs of 3 and 60 yards, respectively, and Silas Hicks threw a TD pass to Jacob Shoemaker to help Oak Grove build the big lead.

The Panthers never looked back to improve to 4-1 overall.