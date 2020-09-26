Week 5 Missouri high school football scores
Friday's Scores (except where noted)
EASTERN JACKSON COUNTY GAMES
Liberty 42, Blue Springs South 13
Liberty North 42, Blue Springs 7
Belton 34, Fort Osage 7
Grain Valley 38, Kearney 14
Lee's Summit North 49, Lawrence Free State, Kan. 10
Oak Grove 68, Clinton 20
Summit Christian Academy 43, El Dorado Springs 6
St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.) 28, Raytown 14
Grandview 51, Raytown South 6
Park Hill 45, Lee’s Summit 17
Lee's Summit West 34, Raymore-Peculiar 27
William Chrisman 21, Truman 10 (Thursday)
Lincoln Prep 55, Van Horn 7 (Thursday)
OTHER GAMES
Archie 62, St. Joseph Le Blond 6
Ash Grove 42, Miller 0
Aurora 36, Buffalo 35
Ava 22, Salem 14
Bolivar 38, Camdenton 26
Butler 61, Lincoln 6
Cabool 26, Mountain Grove 12
California 21, Boonville 14
Carrollton 35, South Shelby 26
Carthage 33, Branson 10
Central (Park Hills) 33, Potosi 6
Centralia 44, Clark County 6
Cuba 28, St. James 18
Dexter 26, Doniphan 7
Duchesne 38, St. Charles 0
East Atchison 52, Rock Port 6
East Buchanan 46, West Platte 14
Fair Grove 58, Stockton/Sheldon 32
Farmington 37, Central (Cape Girardeau) 14
Festus 41, Hillsboro 26
Francis Howell 57, Troy Buchanan 28
Ft. Zumwalt North 74, Ft. Zumwalt East 12
Gallatin 32, Maysville/Winston 20
Hallsville 78, Osage 50
Hannibal 34, Mexico 13
Harrisburg 42, Knox County 8
Harrisonville 39, Excelsior Springs 13
Hayti 64, Central (New Madrid County) 38
Helias Catholic 56, Rock Bridge 24
Hickman High School 26, Smith-Cotton 16
Holt 48, Ft. Zumwalt West 28
Jackson 71, Sikeston 0
Jefferson City 36, Capital City 0
Kelly 49, Crystal City 0
Kennett 51, East Prairie 6
King City/ Union Star 50, Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 44
Kirksville 20, Marshall 7
Lamar 40, Cassville 20
Lawson 35, Plattsburg 8
Lebanon 57, Glendale 20
Lexington 50, Holden 0
Liberal/Bronaugh(FB) 28, Jasper 14
Liberty (Mountain View) 20, Willow Springs 13
Liberty (Wentzville) 48, Francis Howell North 7
Living Word Christian School 34, St. Francis Borgia 26
Logan-Rogersville 29, Mt. Vernon 23
Lutheran (St. Charles) 70, Tolton Catholic 0
Macon 22, Brookfield 20
Marceline 54, Paris 24
Marionville 51, Diamond 21
Marshfield 41, East Newton 7
Maryville 27, Cameron 7
McDonald County 39, Frontenac, Kan. 13
Mid-Buchanan 69, North Platte 6
Moberly 50, Fulton 12
Mound City-Craig 60, North Nodaway/West Nodaway 14
Nevada 20, Monett 7
Nixa 51, Neosho 0
North Andrew 44, North Shelby 20
North Callaway 22, Strafford 14
North County 54, Agape Christian, Ill. 14
Northwest (Hughesville)/Sacred Heart 52, Schuyler County 22
Odessa 56, Pleasant Hill 12
Orchard Farm 34, Winfield 10
Owensville 27, Hermann 14
Ozark 35, Republic 28
Pacific 26, Sullivan 21
Palmyra 30, Monroe City 20
Park Hill South 13, Oak Park 7
Penney 40, Lathrop 16
Pierce City 34, Clever 31
Platte County 28, Smithville 7
Reeds Spring 24, Hollister 18
Richmond 54, Lafayette County 34
Rockhurst 49, Bishop Miege, Kan. 28
Sarcoxie 55, Central (Springfield) 20
Savannah 11, St. Joseph Central 0
Scotland County 58, Salisbury 6
Scott City 54, Malden 21
South Callaway 54, Clopton/Elsberry 20
South Harrison 38, Polo 0
Southeast (Kansas City) 26, East (Kansas City) 22
Southern Boone County 54, Eldon 20
Southwest (Livingston County) 60, Stewartsville/Osborne 8
St. Clair 35, Union 0
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 42, Chillicothe 27
St. Vincent 21, Perryville 7
Ste. Genevieve 59, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 28
Staley 25, North Kansas City 22 (OT)
Tipton 50, Lone Jack 6
Valle Catholic 35, Blair Oaks 28
Warrensburg 30, Center 14
Washington 21, Ft. Zumwalt South 7
Waynesville 31, Hillcrest 27
Webb City 28, Carl Junction 14
Wellington-Napoleon 24, Cole Camp 14
West Plains 28, Kickapoo 0
Westran 28, Fayette 12
Willard 32, Joplin 20
Winnetonka 62, Ruskin 20
