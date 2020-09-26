SUBSCRIBE NOW
Week 5 Missouri high school football scores

By The Associated Press

MISSOURI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Friday's Scores (except where noted)

EASTERN JACKSON COUNTY GAMES

Liberty 42, Blue Springs South 13

Liberty North 42, Blue Springs 7

Belton 34, Fort Osage 7

Grain Valley 38, Kearney 14

Lee's Summit North 49, Lawrence Free State, Kan. 10

Oak Grove 68, Clinton 20

Summit Christian Academy 43, El Dorado Springs 6

St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.) 28, Raytown 14

Grandview 51, Raytown South 6

Park Hill 45, Lee’s Summit 17

Lee's Summit West 34, Raymore-Peculiar 27

William Chrisman 21, Truman 10 (Thursday)

Lincoln Prep 55, Van Horn 7 (Thursday)

OTHER GAMES

Archie 62, St. Joseph Le Blond 6

Ash Grove 42, Miller 0

Aurora 36, Buffalo 35

Ava 22, Salem 14

Bolivar 38, Camdenton 26

Butler 61, Lincoln 6

Cabool 26, Mountain Grove 12

California 21, Boonville 14

Carrollton 35, South Shelby 26

Carthage 33, Branson 10

Central (Park Hills) 33, Potosi 6

Centralia 44, Clark County 6

Cuba 28, St. James 18

Dexter 26, Doniphan 7

Duchesne 38, St. Charles 0

East Atchison 52, Rock Port 6

East Buchanan 46, West Platte 14

Fair Grove 58, Stockton/Sheldon 32

Farmington 37, Central (Cape Girardeau) 14

Festus 41, Hillsboro 26

Francis Howell 57, Troy Buchanan 28

Ft. Zumwalt North 74, Ft. Zumwalt East 12

Gallatin 32, Maysville/Winston 20

Hallsville 78, Osage 50

Hannibal 34, Mexico 13

Harrisburg 42, Knox County 8

Harrisonville 39, Excelsior Springs 13

Hayti 64, Central (New Madrid County) 38

Helias Catholic 56, Rock Bridge 24

Hickman High School 26, Smith-Cotton 16

Holt 48, Ft. Zumwalt West 28

Jackson 71, Sikeston 0

Jefferson City 36, Capital City 0

Kelly 49, Crystal City 0

Kennett 51, East Prairie 6

King City/ Union Star 50, Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 44

Kirksville 20, Marshall 7

Lamar 40, Cassville 20

Lawson 35, Plattsburg 8

Lebanon 57, Glendale 20

Lexington 50, Holden 0

Liberal/Bronaugh(FB) 28, Jasper 14

Liberty (Mountain View) 20, Willow Springs 13

Liberty (Wentzville) 48, Francis Howell North 7

Living Word Christian School 34, St. Francis Borgia 26

Logan-Rogersville 29, Mt. Vernon 23

Lutheran (St. Charles) 70, Tolton Catholic 0

Macon 22, Brookfield 20

Marceline 54, Paris 24

Marionville 51, Diamond 21

Marshfield 41, East Newton 7

Maryville 27, Cameron 7

McDonald County 39, Frontenac, Kan. 13

Mid-Buchanan 69, North Platte 6

Moberly 50, Fulton 12

Mound City-Craig 60, North Nodaway/West Nodaway 14

Nevada 20, Monett 7

Nixa 51, Neosho 0

North Andrew 44, North Shelby 20

North Callaway 22, Strafford 14

North County 54, Agape Christian, Ill. 14

Northwest (Hughesville)/Sacred Heart 52, Schuyler County 22

Odessa 56, Pleasant Hill 12

Orchard Farm 34, Winfield 10

Owensville 27, Hermann 14

Ozark 35, Republic 28

Pacific 26, Sullivan 21

Palmyra 30, Monroe City 20

Park Hill South 13, Oak Park 7

Penney 40, Lathrop 16

Pierce City 34, Clever 31

Platte County 28, Smithville 7

Reeds Spring 24, Hollister 18

Richmond 54, Lafayette County 34

Rockhurst 49, Bishop Miege, Kan. 28

Sarcoxie 55, Central (Springfield) 20

Savannah 11, St. Joseph Central 0

Scotland County 58, Salisbury 6

Scott City 54, Malden 21

South Callaway 54, Clopton/Elsberry 20

South Harrison 38, Polo 0

Southeast (Kansas City) 26, East (Kansas City) 22

Southern Boone County 54, Eldon 20

Southwest (Livingston County) 60, Stewartsville/Osborne 8

St. Clair 35, Union 0

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 42, Chillicothe 27

St. Vincent 21, Perryville 7

Ste. Genevieve 59, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 28

Staley 25, North Kansas City 22 (OT)

Tipton 50, Lone Jack 6

Valle Catholic 35, Blair Oaks 28

Warrensburg 30, Center 14

Washington 21, Ft. Zumwalt South 7

Waynesville 31, Hillcrest 27

Webb City 28, Carl Junction 14

Wellington-Napoleon 24, Cole Camp 14

West Plains 28, Kickapoo 0

Westran 28, Fayette 12

Willard 32, Joplin 20

Winnetonka 62, Ruskin 20

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/