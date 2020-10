The Examiner

Teams: Grain Valley vs. Fort Osage

Sport: High school football

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Fort Osage High School

What’s on the line: The Fort Osage Indians (1-4, 0-2) look to bounce back from consecutive Suburban Middle Six conference losses when they play host to the Class 5 fourth-ranked Grain Valley Eagles (5-0, 1-0) in another league battle. It is believed to be the first football meeting between the two schools.