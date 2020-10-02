Prep football roundup: Hawley, Ray-Pec keep Jaguars winless

By The Examiner staff

Blue Springs South got its Suburban Big Eight football battle with fifth-ranked Raymore-Peculiar off to a good start.

But host Ray-Pec countered with a 21-point second quarter on the way to a 28-9 victory Friday night.

The Jaguars (0-6, 0-5 Big Eight) grabbed a 2-0 lead with 3:27 left in the second quarter when Ethan Watson sacked Panthers quarterback Conrad Hawley in the end zone for a safety.

Hawley, though, struck back quickly, completing a 77-yard touchdown pass to Jaidyn Doss just 15 seconds into the second quarter to give Ray-Pec the lead for good.

Hawley then added two more scoring passes to Doss in the quarter – a 7-yarder with 3:24 left and a 65-yarder with 1:19 remaining in the half for a 21-2 lead at the intermission.

Phillip Fager added a 2-yard touchdown run to make it 28-2 for Ray-Pec (5-1, 4-1).

Luke Fellers threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Frost with 1:18 left for Blue Springs South’s final score.

Ray-Pec limited Feller to 11 of 28 passing for 138 yards and two interceptions. The Jaguars managed just 68 yards rushing on 41 carries.

Hawley was 13 of 20 for 274 yards and the three touchdowns. Doss finished with 193 of those yards on five catches.

OAK GROVE 29, PLEASANT HILL 28: Jacob Andell punched in a short touchdown run and Silas Hicks scored on a two-point conversion run with just 56.6 seconds left to stun host Pleasant Hill Friday.

The Roosters grabbed a touchdown lead four times only to have Oak Grove tie it each time – except the last when coach Pat Richard elected to go for the win.

The Panthers, ranked seventh in the Class 3 state poll, answered Pleasant Hill’s first score when Carson Smith scored on a 19-yard run with 7:24 left in the first quarter.

After the Roosters regained the lead, Hicks threw to Ricardo Delgado for a 76-yard score. Delgado also kicked the extra point to tie it at 14.

It took longer for Oak Grove to answer Pleasant Hill’s touchdown with 55 seconds left in the first half. Andell scored on a long run with 9:34 left in the fourth quarter to tie it at 21.

The Roosters again grabbed the lead but the touchdown and two-point run lifted the Panthers to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Missouri River Valley Conference West.