Truman homecoming game postponed; Raytown South awaiting virus test results

Truman's homecoming football game with Raytown South has been postponed because of a Raytown South player awaiting results on a COVID-19 test, according to Truman activities director Daniel Bieser.

Bieser said Truman received information from Raytown South Friday afternoon that one of its players was awaiting test results, so Friday's game was postponed tentatively until noon Saturday.

If the test comes back positive, the Raytown South team will quarantine and the game will be canceled. If the results come back in time and are negative, that player will continue to quarantine and the Patriots and Cardinals will play the homecoming game at noon at Truman Stadium, Bieser said.

"We are working with the Raytown School District and the Health Department and will notify all parties via email by 10 a.m. Saturday morning whether the game will be played Saturday or not," Bieser wrote in an email to The Examiner.

If the game is played at noon Saturday, Truman's homecoming activities will happen at halftime then, Bieser said.

Bieser said that if the game is canceled that Truman will hold homecoming activities at its next home sports event, which is Tuesday's volleyball match against Grain Valley, scheduled now for 7 p.m.