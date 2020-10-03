Week 6 Missouri high school football scores
MISSOURI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Friday's Games
EASTERN JACKSON COUNTY
Lee's Summit North 38, Blue Springs 35
Raymore-Peculiar 28, Blue Springs South 9
Grain Valley 35, Fort Osage 0
Van Horn 42, William Chrisman 37
Oak Grove 29, Pleasant Hill 28
Belton 22, Raytown 6
Summit Christian Academy 41, University Academy 0
Lee's Summit West 27, Rockhurst 24
OTHER SCORES
Adrian 41, Crest Ridge 14
Albany 52, Schuyler County 14
Appleton City/Montrose 70, Osceola 50
Aurora 22, Hollister 14
Ava 22, Houston 8
Battle 37, Moberly 36
Blair Oaks 69, Eldon 6
Boonville 55, Osage 31
Bowling Green 30, North Callaway 23
Butler 46, Buffalo 20
California 43, Versailles 7
Camdenton 38, Hillcrest 14
Carl Junction 41, Neosho 6
Carthage 42, Willard 7
Cass-Midway 41, Lone Jack/Kingville 0
Cassville 50, Monett 0
Central (Cape Girardeau) 28, Sikeston 19
Central (Park Hills) 31, Ste. Genevieve 26
Centralia 50, Cuba 12
Cole Camp 13, Tipton 12
Drexel/Miami(FB) 42, Archie 6
East (Kansas City) 30, Central (Kansas City) 22
East Atchison 34, Mound City-Craig 6
East Buchanan 42, Plattsburg 16
Excelsior Springs 45, Clinton 0
Fair Grove 36, Strafford 20
Farmington 31, Poplar Bluff 28
Fayette 32, Paris 0
Festus 39, North County 35
Forsyth 56, Stockton/Sheldon 16
Francis Howell 56, Holt 28
Ft. Zumwalt North 56, Francis Howell North 13
Ft. Zumwalt South 28, Ft. Zumwalt East 21
Glendale 50, Parkview 21
Grandview (Hillsboro) 14, Herculaneum 12
Hallsville 28, Marshall 26
Hannibal 47, Kirksville 14
Harrisburg 72, Russellville 22
Harrisonville 28, McDonald County 14
Hayti 70, Charleston 6
Helias Catholic 51, Capital City 6
Hillsboro 64, Windsor (Imperial) 42
Jackson 59, Fox 21
Jasper 32, Braymer/Breckenridge 8
Jefferson City 17, Columbia Hickman 14
Joplin 41, Republic 14
Kelly 7, Scott City 0
Kennett 43, Central (New Madrid County) 25
King City/Union Star 52, Rock Port 32
Knox County 42, Salisbury 12
Lafayette (St. Joseph) 33, Chillicothe 7
Lafayette County 44, Holden 0
Lamar 33, Mt. Vernon 0
Lawson 42, North Platte 14
Lexington 50, El Dorado Springs 20
Liberal 46, Norborne 34
Liberal/Bronaugh(FB) 46, Norborne/Hardin Central 34
Liberty (Mountain View) 22, Mountain Grove 21
Liberty 52, Columbia Rock Bridge 28
Liberty North 21, Park Hill 14
Lighthouse 42, Central (Springfield) 20
Lincoln 42, Slater 35
Lincoln College Prep 34, Pembroke Hill 14
Lindbergh 41, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 20
Lockwood/Golden City 47, Ash Grove 6
Macon 50, South Shelby 0
Malden 47, Crystal City 0
Marceline 58, St. Joseph Christian/Northland Christian Co-op 14
Marionville 44, Pierce City 20
Mark Twain 36, Wright City 16
Marshfield 43, Reeds Spring 25
Mexico 49, Fulton 28
Mid-Buchanan 63, Penney 6
Milan 43, Gallatin 20
Missouri Military Academy 47, Louisiana 34
Monroe City 26, Brookfield 12
Montgomery County 42, Clopton/Elsberry 7
Nixa 35, Ozark 7
North Andrew 36, Stanberry 6
North Kansas City 36, Lee's Summit 20
North Nodaway/West Nodaway 54, DeKalb 8
North Shelby 56, Keytesville 6
Oak Park 46, Central (St. Joseph) 24
Odessa 28, Maryville 14
Owensville 46, Pacific 28
Palmyra 15, Clark County 14
Park Hill South 28, Staley 14
Pattonsburg 86, Rich Hill 56
Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison 86, Rich Hill/Hume 56
Platte County 56, Ruskin 7
Polo 27, Trenton 14
Portageville 50, Chaffee 32
Potosi 56, Perryville 15
Princeton/Mercer 30, Maysville/Winston 14
Richmond 44, Carrollton 6
Rockwood Summit 34, Ft. Zumwalt West 14
Salem 27, Willow Springs 12
Sarcoxie 46, Miller 0
Savannah 69, Cameron 14
Seneca 27, Nevada 26
Skyline 65, Clever 14
Smithville 27, Grandview 12
South Callaway 62, Van-Far/Community 12
South Harrison 62, Putnam County 14
South Holt-Nodaway Holt 56, Stewartsville/Osborne 6
Southwest (Livingston County) 60, South Nodaway/Jefferson Co-op 6
St. Charles 28, Winfield 21
St. Charles West 56, Orchard Farm 44
St. Clair 49, St. James 0
St. Dominic 31, Vianney 7
St. Joseph Le Blond 60, KC East Christian, Kan. 44
St. Paul Lutheran 42, Santa Fe 14
St. Pius X (Festus) 21, Doniphan 6
St. Vincent 43, Fredericktown 26
Sullivan 41, Hermann 7
Thayer 27, Cabool 0
Timberland 21, Troy Buchanan 15
Union 35, Warrenton 17
Valle Catholic 47, Jefferson (Festus) 13
Washington 28, Liberty (Wentzville) 21
Waynesville 37, Bolivar 33
Webb City 35, Branson 7
West Plains 63, Lebanon 14
West Platte 32, Lathrop 19
Westran 26, Scotland County 12
Windsor 55, Sherwood 8
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 56, Orrick 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Truman vs. Raytown South, ppd.
C Harmon, Kan. vs. Southeast, ccd.
Marquette vs. Lafayette (Wildwood), ppd. to Oct 3rd.
Odessa vs. Warrensburg, ccd.
Tolton Catholic vs. Duchesne, ccd.
