Week 6 Missouri high school football scores

The Examiner

MISSOURI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Friday's Games

EASTERN JACKSON COUNTY

Lee's Summit North 38, Blue Springs 35

Raymore-Peculiar 28, Blue Springs South 9

Grain Valley 35, Fort Osage 0

Van Horn 42, William Chrisman 37

Oak Grove 29, Pleasant Hill 28

Belton 22, Raytown 6

Summit Christian Academy 41, University Academy 0

Lee's Summit West 27, Rockhurst 24

OTHER SCORES

Adrian 41, Crest Ridge 14

Albany 52, Schuyler County 14

Appleton City/Montrose 70, Osceola 50

Aurora 22, Hollister 14

Ava 22, Houston 8

Battle 37, Moberly 36

Blair Oaks 69, Eldon 6

Boonville 55, Osage 31

Bowling Green 30, North Callaway 23

Butler 46, Buffalo 20

California 43, Versailles 7

Camdenton 38, Hillcrest 14

Carl Junction 41, Neosho 6

Carthage 42, Willard 7

Cass-Midway 41, Lone Jack/Kingville 0

Cassville 50, Monett 0

Central (Cape Girardeau) 28, Sikeston 19

Central (Park Hills) 31, Ste. Genevieve 26

Centralia 50, Cuba 12

Cole Camp 13, Tipton 12

Drexel/Miami(FB) 42, Archie 6

East (Kansas City) 30, Central (Kansas City) 22

East Atchison 34, Mound City-Craig 6

East Buchanan 42, Plattsburg 16

Excelsior Springs 45, Clinton 0

Fair Grove 36, Strafford 20

Farmington 31, Poplar Bluff 28

Fayette 32, Paris 0

Festus 39, North County 35

Forsyth 56, Stockton/Sheldon 16

Francis Howell 56, Holt 28

Ft. Zumwalt North 56, Francis Howell North 13

Ft. Zumwalt South 28, Ft. Zumwalt East 21

Glendale 50, Parkview 21

Grandview (Hillsboro) 14, Herculaneum 12

Hallsville 28, Marshall 26

Hannibal 47, Kirksville 14

Harrisburg 72, Russellville 22

Harrisonville 28, McDonald County 14

Hayti 70, Charleston 6

Helias Catholic 51, Capital City 6

Hillsboro 64, Windsor (Imperial) 42

Jackson 59, Fox 21

Jasper 32, Braymer/Breckenridge 8

Jefferson City 17, Columbia Hickman 14

Joplin 41, Republic 14

Kelly 7, Scott City 0

Kennett 43, Central (New Madrid County) 25

King City/Union Star 52, Rock Port 32

Knox County 42, Salisbury 12

Lafayette (St. Joseph) 33, Chillicothe 7

Lafayette County 44, Holden 0

Lamar 33, Mt. Vernon 0

Lawson 42, North Platte 14

Lexington 50, El Dorado Springs 20

Liberal 46, Norborne 34

Liberal/Bronaugh(FB) 46, Norborne/Hardin Central 34

Liberty (Mountain View) 22, Mountain Grove 21

Liberty 52, Columbia Rock Bridge 28

Liberty North 21, Park Hill 14

Lighthouse 42, Central (Springfield) 20

Lincoln 42, Slater 35

Lincoln College Prep 34, Pembroke Hill 14

Lindbergh 41, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 20

Lockwood/Golden City 47, Ash Grove 6

Macon 50, South Shelby 0

Malden 47, Crystal City 0

Marceline 58, St. Joseph Christian/Northland Christian Co-op 14

Marionville 44, Pierce City 20

Mark Twain 36, Wright City 16

Marshfield 43, Reeds Spring 25

Mexico 49, Fulton 28

Mid-Buchanan 63, Penney 6

Milan 43, Gallatin 20

Missouri Military Academy 47, Louisiana 34

Monroe City 26, Brookfield 12

Montgomery County 42, Clopton/Elsberry 7

Nixa 35, Ozark 7

North Andrew 36, Stanberry 6

North Kansas City 36, Lee's Summit 20

North Nodaway/West Nodaway 54, DeKalb 8

North Shelby 56, Keytesville 6

Oak Park 46, Central (St. Joseph) 24

Odessa 28, Maryville 14

Owensville 46, Pacific 28

Palmyra 15, Clark County 14

Park Hill South 28, Staley 14

Pattonsburg 86, Rich Hill 56

Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison 86, Rich Hill/Hume 56

Platte County 56, Ruskin 7

Polo 27, Trenton 14

Portageville 50, Chaffee 32

Potosi 56, Perryville 15

Princeton/Mercer 30, Maysville/Winston 14

Richmond 44, Carrollton 6

Rockwood Summit 34, Ft. Zumwalt West 14

Salem 27, Willow Springs 12

Sarcoxie 46, Miller 0

Savannah 69, Cameron 14

Seneca 27, Nevada 26

Skyline 65, Clever 14

Smithville 27, Grandview 12

South Callaway 62, Van-Far/Community 12

South Harrison 62, Putnam County 14

South Holt-Nodaway Holt 56, Stewartsville/Osborne 6

Southwest (Livingston County) 60, South Nodaway/Jefferson Co-op 6

St. Charles 28, Winfield 21

St. Charles West 56, Orchard Farm 44

St. Clair 49, St. James 0

St. Dominic 31, Vianney 7

St. Joseph Le Blond 60, KC East Christian, Kan. 44

St. Paul Lutheran 42, Santa Fe 14

St. Pius X (Festus) 21, Doniphan 6

St. Vincent 43, Fredericktown 26

Sullivan 41, Hermann 7

Thayer 27, Cabool 0

Timberland 21, Troy Buchanan 15

Union 35, Warrenton 17

Valle Catholic 47, Jefferson (Festus) 13

Washington 28, Liberty (Wentzville) 21

Waynesville 37, Bolivar 33

Webb City 35, Branson 7

West Plains 63, Lebanon 14

West Platte 32, Lathrop 19

Westran 26, Scotland County 12

Windsor 55, Sherwood 8

Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 56, Orrick 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Truman vs. Raytown South, ppd.

C Harmon, Kan. vs. Southeast, ccd.

Marquette vs. Lafayette (Wildwood), ppd. to Oct 3rd.

Odessa vs. Warrensburg, ccd.

Tolton Catholic vs. Duchesne, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

– Associated Press