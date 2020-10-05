Week 6 Missouri Media high school football rankings

The Examiner

MISSOURI MEDIA STATE POLLS

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Examiner; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic.

**Only teams that have played games this season are eligible for rankings.**

CLASS 6

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Liberty (10), 6-0, 100, 1

2. Nixa, 6-0, 88, 2

3. CBC, 1-0, 78, NR

4. Lee’s Summit West, 5-1, 72, 3

5. Raymore-Peculiar, 5-1, 58, 5

6. Rockhurst, 3-3, 48, 4

7. Francis Howell, 4-1, 43, 6

8. Wentzville Holt, 5-1, 21, 7

9. Marquette, 1-0, 20, NR

10. Fox-Arnold, 5-1, 14, 8

Dropped out: No. 9 Columbia Rock Bridge, No. 10 Lee’s Summit North

Also receiving votes: Lee’s Summit North (4-2), 6; Springfield Kickapoo (3-2), 2

CLASS 5

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Carthage (7), 5-0, 97, 1

2. Webb City (1), 5-1, 87, 2

3. Jackson (2), 6-0, 86, 3

4. Grain Valley, 6-0, 67, 4

5. Columbia Battle, 3-1, 58, 5

6. Platte County, 5-1, 45, 6

7. Fort Zumwalt North, 5-1, 38, 7

8. Farmington, 6-0, 29, 9

T9. Belton, 5-0, 17, NR

T9. North Kansas City, 4-2, 17, 10

Dropped out: No. 8 Ozark

Also receiving votes: Ozark (4-2), 9

CLASS 4

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Jefferson City Helias (10), 6-0, 100, 1

2. West Plains, 6-0, 90, 2

3. Hannibal, 5-0, 73, 3

4. Festus, 6-0, 62, 5

5. Lincoln College Prep, 4-1, 61, 6

6. Smithville, 4-2, 44, 7

T7. Bolivar, 4-2, 37, 4

T7. Winnetonka, 6-0, 37, 9

9. Moberly, 5-1, 29, 8

10. St. Dominic, 4-2, 12, 10

Also receiving votes: Warrensburg (4-1), 4; Savannah (3-1), 1

CLASS 3

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Lutheran North (8), 1-0, 98, NR

2. Valle Catholic (1), 6-0, 88, 1

3. Odessa (1), 6-0, 82, 2

4. Blair Oaks, 5-1, 72, 3

5. Centralia, 5-0, 59, 4

6. Kennett, 6-0, 48, 5

7. Oak Grove, 5-1, 33, 7

8. Southern Boone, 4-1, 29, 8

9. Mt. Vernon, 4-2, 17, 6

10. Cassville, 4-2, 12, 9

Dropped out: No. 10 Park Hills Central

Also receiving votes: Park Hills Central (6-0), 9; Richmond (4-1), 2; Aurora (4-2), 1

CLASS 2

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Palmyra (4), 6-0, 94, 1

2. Lamar (5), 5-1, 93, 2

3. St. Charles Lutheran, 4-1, 75, 3

4. St. Pius X (KC) (1), 5-0, 74, 4

5. Lafayette County, 5-1, 57, 5

6. Butler, 6-0, 48, 6

7. Lexington, 6-0, 38, 7

8. Clark County, 3-3, 27, 8

9. Duchesne, 4-1, 23, 9

10. Monroe City, 4-2, 18, 10

Also receiving votes: Hallsville (4-2), 1; Highland (3-1), 1; Warsaw (3-0), 1

CLASS 1

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Mid-Buchanan (10), 6-0, 100, 1

2. Hayti, 5-0, 88, 2

3. Thayer, 4-1, 75, 3

4. Milan, 6-0, 71, 4

5. Windsor, 6-0, 60, 5

6. Westran, 6-0, 44, 6

7. East Buchanan, 5-0, 38, 7

8. Marionville, 6-0, 30, 8

9. Skyline, 5-1, 21, 9

10. Adrian, 4-1, 12, 10

Also receiving votes: Marceline (5-1), 5; Harrisburg (4-2), 3; South Harrison (5-1), 2; Lockwood (4-1), 1