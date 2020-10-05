Week 6 Missouri Media high school football rankings
MISSOURI MEDIA STATE POLLS
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Examiner; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic.
**Only teams that have played games this season are eligible for rankings.**
CLASS 6
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Liberty (10), 6-0, 100, 1
2. Nixa, 6-0, 88, 2
3. CBC, 1-0, 78, NR
4. Lee’s Summit West, 5-1, 72, 3
5. Raymore-Peculiar, 5-1, 58, 5
6. Rockhurst, 3-3, 48, 4
7. Francis Howell, 4-1, 43, 6
8. Wentzville Holt, 5-1, 21, 7
9. Marquette, 1-0, 20, NR
10. Fox-Arnold, 5-1, 14, 8
Dropped out: No. 9 Columbia Rock Bridge, No. 10 Lee’s Summit North
Also receiving votes: Lee’s Summit North (4-2), 6; Springfield Kickapoo (3-2), 2
CLASS 5
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Carthage (7), 5-0, 97, 1
2. Webb City (1), 5-1, 87, 2
3. Jackson (2), 6-0, 86, 3
4. Grain Valley, 6-0, 67, 4
5. Columbia Battle, 3-1, 58, 5
6. Platte County, 5-1, 45, 6
7. Fort Zumwalt North, 5-1, 38, 7
8. Farmington, 6-0, 29, 9
T9. Belton, 5-0, 17, NR
T9. North Kansas City, 4-2, 17, 10
Dropped out: No. 8 Ozark
Also receiving votes: Ozark (4-2), 9
CLASS 4
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Jefferson City Helias (10), 6-0, 100, 1
2. West Plains, 6-0, 90, 2
3. Hannibal, 5-0, 73, 3
4. Festus, 6-0, 62, 5
5. Lincoln College Prep, 4-1, 61, 6
6. Smithville, 4-2, 44, 7
T7. Bolivar, 4-2, 37, 4
T7. Winnetonka, 6-0, 37, 9
9. Moberly, 5-1, 29, 8
10. St. Dominic, 4-2, 12, 10
Also receiving votes: Warrensburg (4-1), 4; Savannah (3-1), 1
CLASS 3
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Lutheran North (8), 1-0, 98, NR
2. Valle Catholic (1), 6-0, 88, 1
3. Odessa (1), 6-0, 82, 2
4. Blair Oaks, 5-1, 72, 3
5. Centralia, 5-0, 59, 4
6. Kennett, 6-0, 48, 5
7. Oak Grove, 5-1, 33, 7
8. Southern Boone, 4-1, 29, 8
9. Mt. Vernon, 4-2, 17, 6
10. Cassville, 4-2, 12, 9
Dropped out: No. 10 Park Hills Central
Also receiving votes: Park Hills Central (6-0), 9; Richmond (4-1), 2; Aurora (4-2), 1
CLASS 2
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Palmyra (4), 6-0, 94, 1
2. Lamar (5), 5-1, 93, 2
3. St. Charles Lutheran, 4-1, 75, 3
4. St. Pius X (KC) (1), 5-0, 74, 4
5. Lafayette County, 5-1, 57, 5
6. Butler, 6-0, 48, 6
7. Lexington, 6-0, 38, 7
8. Clark County, 3-3, 27, 8
9. Duchesne, 4-1, 23, 9
10. Monroe City, 4-2, 18, 10
Also receiving votes: Hallsville (4-2), 1; Highland (3-1), 1; Warsaw (3-0), 1
CLASS 1
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Mid-Buchanan (10), 6-0, 100, 1
2. Hayti, 5-0, 88, 2
3. Thayer, 4-1, 75, 3
4. Milan, 6-0, 71, 4
5. Windsor, 6-0, 60, 5
6. Westran, 6-0, 44, 6
7. East Buchanan, 5-0, 38, 7
8. Marionville, 6-0, 30, 8
9. Skyline, 5-1, 21, 9
10. Adrian, 4-1, 12, 10
Also receiving votes: Marceline (5-1), 5; Harrisburg (4-2), 3; South Harrison (5-1), 2; Lockwood (4-1), 1