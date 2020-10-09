Check This Out for Oct. 9

The Examiner

Teams: Fort Osage vs. Blue Springs South

Sport: High school football

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Larry Stewart Memorial Stadium, Blue Springs South High School

What’s on the line: A pair of traditionally strong programs, Blue Springs South (0-6) and Fort Osage (1-5) have only one win between them this season, albeit against two very tough schedules. Fort Osage has just one touchdown in its last two games against undefeated Belton and Grain Valley teams. The Jaguars have faced teams that are a combined 25-11.