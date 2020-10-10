South topples Fort Osage for first win

By Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

The longest touchdown of MJ Overstreet’s career put an exclamation point on the first win of the season for Blue Springs South.

The junior running back dashed his way for a 71-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to help the Jaguars down Fort Osage, 38-14, Friday night at Larry Stewart Memorial Field.

Overstreet entered the game with only 159 yards on the season but easily eclipsed that and scored his first two touchdowns of the season.

“I don’t think I got touched during the run, there was a wide open lane; I got to thank the lineman for blocking as good as they did this game,” said Henderson, who had a 58-yard punt return for a score last year against Ray-Pec for his previous longest score. “I got to about the 40-yard line and I started getting cramps in my calves. I knew I needed to score. I was doing everything I could to get into the end zone.”

Henderson reached the end zone to make the score 35-14 at the point, the third of four straight scores for the Jaguars (1-6) against the Indians (1-6).

The turning point in the contest came in the final seconds of the first half and the opening drive of the second half. A tie game turned into a two-score game quickly for Blue Springs South, which played a non-ranked team for only the second time this season.

Fort Osage, which has dropped the past four, fell behind 14-0 but rallied to tie the game in the second quarter. Jaeden Penamon took a pitch from Greg Menne and scored on a 5-yard run with 7:10 left in the second to cap a run-heavy drive that featured 31 yards from Larenzo Fenner and a 14-yard run by Menne to move inside the red zone.

The Indians got the ball back with one minute left, and Fenner got the ball on a reverse and threw a 57-yard completion to Will Snodgrass, who was tackled at the South 6-yard line. A facemask call on the Jaguars moved the ball to the 3-yard line.

Fenner caught a 3-yard pass from Menne with 36 seconds left in the quarter. Xander Shepherd’s point after attempt tied the game at 14.

“With the schedule we’ve had, we have had some extremely close losses and heartbreaking losses we have endured, it was an interesting moment to see when it got tied up, what we would do,” Blue Springs South coach Matt Klein said. “Our kids were calm and ready, and how we responded at the end of the first half was a huge part of the game, no doubt.”

Rex Rieger fielded a line drive kick by the Indians after that touchdown and returned it to the 48-yard line with 29 seconds left to play. With an empty backfield, quarterback Luke Fellers took the shotgun snap and ran up the middle before darting out of bounds for a 17-yard gain that took seven seconds off the clock.

Then, Feller threw a deep ball to senior Qarnayn Lanier, who outjumped a Fort Osage defender – who was flagged for pass interference – and came down at the 5-yard line. Lanier ran into the end zone for a touchdown with 14 seconds in the first half.

South took a 21-14 lead into the break after the two-play, 15-second drive.

“It was good for them to go and be able to execute,” Klein said. “That was a huge score, and it was really set up by our return team. If we were pinned down deep we may not have pushed it was hard as we did. The execution at the end of the half was huge.”

That was the first of three straight touchdowns for the Jaguars, who host rival Blue Springs next week.

Blue Springs South got another short field after a squib kick to open the third, starting at its own 43. An eight-play drive followed, all running plays and capped by Jaydan Steele’s 11-yard touchdown run.

Overstreet’s last touchdown was set up after the defense forced a turnover on downs after Fort Osage had driven down to the South 16-yard line. From there, a holding call and a sack pushed the Indians back to the 28, and an incomplete pass ended the drive.

Overstreet then broke through for the 71-yard score. His first touchdown came in the second quarter, making it 14-0.

A bad snap on a punt by Fort Osage went 15 yards but bounced and rolled backwards, turning into a 1-yard loss on the penultimate play of the first quarter. The Jaguars took over at the 21-yard line and Overstreet’s 8-yard run got the Jaguars into the end zone. Feller had a keeper and was taken down at the 2, and Overstreet scored on the next play.

Fellers’ 62-yard touchdown run with 2:01 left in the first quarter was the first scoring play of the contest. The last scoring play was an 18-yard field goal by Drew Penniston late in the fourth.