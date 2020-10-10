Blue Springs upends Lee's Summit West

By The Examiner staff

Patrick Maloney threw for four touchdowns, and the Blue Springs fo took advantage of three Lee’s Summit West turnovers to surprise the visiting Titans and claim a 43-36 Suburban Big Seven victory Friday.

Maloney completed 9 of 15 passes for 188 yards for the Wildcats (3-4, 2-3), including touchdowns of 20 yards to Jaxson McIntyre, 10 and 66 yards to Xavier Loyd and 38 yards to DeAndre Thomas. Thomas’ touchdown catch came five plays after a Robert Hamilton interception and gave the Wildcats a 43-29 lead early in the fourth. Loyd (4 catches, 98 yards) intercepted a deep pass with 1:22 to help secure the victory, and a muffed punt return by the Titans (5-2, 3-2) set up an earlier Blue Springs touchdown.

The teams were tied 21-all at halftime. Blue Springs took a 29-21 lead on Maloney’s 66-yard pass to Loyd and a two-point conversion pass to Eli Youman. Lamana Tapusoa added a 1-yard touchdown run later in the third for a 36-29 lead.

Thomas rushed for 73 yards on 17 carries, and Tapusoa added 44 yards on nine tries.

Trysten Keeney completed 21 of 35 for 281 passing yards and two touchdowns for West, but Blue Springs limited the Titans to 98 rushing yards.

ST. MICHAEL ARCHANGEL 51, KC SOUTHEAST 28: Ellis Edwards scored four touchdowns as the Guardians evened their record with Friday’s home win at Lee’s Summit North High School.

Edwards’ first 2-yard touchdown opened the scoring just 1:08 into the game, and his second 2-yard score gave St. Michael (3-3) the lead for good at 13-12 in the second half. He later added a 75-yard punt return and capped the Guardians’ scoring with a 7-yard run.

Dillon Zaun threw for three touchdowns – scores of 5 and 9 yards to Nicholas Haggerty and 30 yards to Michael Stufflebean. Max Ellis chipped in a 26-yard field goal.

KC Southeast fell to 3-4.

LIBERTY NORTH 28, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 17: The visiting Broncos held a 17-0 lead in the first half but couldn’t hold down the host Eagles, specifically running Zac Willingham-Davis.

Willingham-Davis rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries, including an 84-yard score with 1:25 left in the game to clinch the win for Liberty North (4-2, 3-2 Suburban Big Seven).

Lee’s Summit North (4-3, 2-3) quarterback Tre Baker threw for 178 yards on 14-of-26 passing, including a 57-yard pass to Logan Muckey to open the scoring. Seth Simpson kicked a 29-yard field goal and Dewaun Mack recovered a fumble in the end zone for the Broncos’ second touchdown.

BELTON 28, TRUMAN 14: Truman claimed a 14-12 halftime lead on Chris Rhodes’ punt return for a touchdown, but the Patriots couldn’t hold down unbeaten Belton in the second and remained winless at 0-6.

Dimitri Smith also scored a touchdown in the first half for Truman.

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 38, FORT OSAGE 14: South picked up its first win of the season against visiting Fort Osage. Both teams now sit at 1-6.

The Examiner will have more on this game later in the weekend.