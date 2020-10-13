Week 7 Missouri high school football state polls

The Examiner

MISSOURI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLLS

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Examiner; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic.

**Only teams that have played games this season are eligible for rankings.**

First-place votes in parenthesis.

CLASS 6

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. DeSmet (10), 1-0, 100, NR

2. Liberty, 7-0, 90, 1

3. CBC, 1-1, 80, 3

4. Raymore-Peculiar, 6-1, 67, 5

5. Francis Howell, 5-1, 45, 7

6. Rockhurst, 4-3, 42, 6

7. Lee’s Summit West, 5-2, 39, 4

8. Nixa, 6-1, 31, 2

9. Marquette, 2-0, 27, 9

10. Wentzville Holt, 6-1, 23, 8

Dropped out: No. 10 Fox-Arnold

Also receiving votes: Fox-Arnold (5-1), 4; Liberty North (4-2), 2

CLASS 5

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Carthage (8), 6-0, 97, 1

2. Webb City, 6-1, 88, 2

3. Jackson (2), 7-0, 85, 3

4. Grain Valley, 7-0, 68, 4

5. Columbia Battle, 3-1, 55, 5

6. Platte County, 6-1, 51, 6

7. Fort Zumwalt North, 6-1, 40, 7

8. Belton, 6-0, 27, T9

9. Farmington, 6-1, 18, 8

10. Chaminade, 1-0, 9, NR

Dropped out: No. T9. North Kansas City

Also receiving votes: Park Hill South (5-2), 8; North Kansas City (4-3), 2; Ozark (5-2), 2

CLASS 4

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Jefferson City Helias (10), 7-0, 100, 1

2. West Plains, 7-0, 90, 2

3. Festus, 7-0, 70, 4

4. Moberly, 6-1, 68, 9

5. Hannibal, 5-1, 56, 3

6. Smithville, 5-2, 55, 6

7. Bolivar, 5-2, 41, T7

8. Winnetonka, 6-1, 35, T7

9. Lincoln College Prep, 4-2, 19, 5

10. Warrensburg, 5-1, 8, NR

Dropped out: No. 10 St. Dominic

Also receiving votes: Savannah (4-1), 5; Mexico (4-2), 3

CLASS 3

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Lutheran North (10), 2-0, 100, 1

2. Valle Catholic, 7-0, 87, 2

3. Odessa, 6-0, 81, 3

4. Blair Oaks, 6-1, 72, 4

5. Centralia, 6-0, 55, 5

6. Kennett, 7-0, 45, 6

7. St. Mary’s, 1-0, 43, NR

8. Oak Grove, 5-1, 28, 7

9. Southern Boone, 4-2, 14, 8

10. Cassville, 5-2, 8, 10

Dropped out: No. 9 Mt. Vernon

Also receiving votes: Cardinal Ritter (1-0), 5; Maryville (4-3), 5; Park Hills Central (7-0), 5; Richmond (5-1), 2

CLASS 2

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Palmyra (6), 7-0, 96, 1

2. Lamar (3), 5-1, 91, 2

3. Lutheran St. Charles, 4-1, 78, 3

4. St. Pius X (KC) (1), 6-0, 74, 4

5. Lafayette County, 6-1, 58, 5

6. Butler, 6-0, 44, 6

7. Lexington, 7-0, 39, 7

8. Clark County, 3-3, 26, 8

9. Duchesne, 5-1, 25, 9

10. Monroe City, 5-2, 18, 10

Also receiving votes: Warsaw (3-0), 1

CLASS 1

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Mid Buchanan (10), 7-0, 100, 1

2. Hayti, 6-0, 87, 2

3. Thayer, 5-1, 80, 3

4. Windsor, 7-0, 65, 5

5. Westran, 7-0, 56, 6

6. Marionville, 7-0, 47, 8

7. East Buchanan, 5-1, 38, 7

8. Skyline, 6-1, 21, 9

9. South Harrison, 6-1, 19, NR

10. Milan, 6-1, 15, 4

Dropped out: No. 10 Adrian

Also receiving votes: Adrian (5-1), 12; Marceline (6-1), 6; Harrisburg (5-2), 3; Lockwood (5-1), 1