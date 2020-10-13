Week 7 Missouri high school football state polls
MISSOURI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLLS
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Examiner; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic.
**Only teams that have played games this season are eligible for rankings.**
CLASS 6
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. DeSmet (10), 1-0, 100, NR
2. Liberty, 7-0, 90, 1
3. CBC, 1-1, 80, 3
4. Raymore-Peculiar, 6-1, 67, 5
5. Francis Howell, 5-1, 45, 7
6. Rockhurst, 4-3, 42, 6
7. Lee’s Summit West, 5-2, 39, 4
8. Nixa, 6-1, 31, 2
9. Marquette, 2-0, 27, 9
10. Wentzville Holt, 6-1, 23, 8
Dropped out: No. 10 Fox-Arnold
Also receiving votes: Fox-Arnold (5-1), 4; Liberty North (4-2), 2
CLASS 5
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Carthage (8), 6-0, 97, 1
2. Webb City, 6-1, 88, 2
3. Jackson (2), 7-0, 85, 3
4. Grain Valley, 7-0, 68, 4
5. Columbia Battle, 3-1, 55, 5
6. Platte County, 6-1, 51, 6
7. Fort Zumwalt North, 6-1, 40, 7
8. Belton, 6-0, 27, T9
9. Farmington, 6-1, 18, 8
10. Chaminade, 1-0, 9, NR
Dropped out: No. T9. North Kansas City
Also receiving votes: Park Hill South (5-2), 8; North Kansas City (4-3), 2; Ozark (5-2), 2
CLASS 4
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Jefferson City Helias (10), 7-0, 100, 1
2. West Plains, 7-0, 90, 2
3. Festus, 7-0, 70, 4
4. Moberly, 6-1, 68, 9
5. Hannibal, 5-1, 56, 3
6. Smithville, 5-2, 55, 6
7. Bolivar, 5-2, 41, T7
8. Winnetonka, 6-1, 35, T7
9. Lincoln College Prep, 4-2, 19, 5
10. Warrensburg, 5-1, 8, NR
Dropped out: No. 10 St. Dominic
Also receiving votes: Savannah (4-1), 5; Mexico (4-2), 3
CLASS 3
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Lutheran North (10), 2-0, 100, 1
2. Valle Catholic, 7-0, 87, 2
3. Odessa, 6-0, 81, 3
4. Blair Oaks, 6-1, 72, 4
5. Centralia, 6-0, 55, 5
6. Kennett, 7-0, 45, 6
7. St. Mary’s, 1-0, 43, NR
8. Oak Grove, 5-1, 28, 7
9. Southern Boone, 4-2, 14, 8
10. Cassville, 5-2, 8, 10
Dropped out: No. 9 Mt. Vernon
Also receiving votes: Cardinal Ritter (1-0), 5; Maryville (4-3), 5; Park Hills Central (7-0), 5; Richmond (5-1), 2
CLASS 2
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Palmyra (6), 7-0, 96, 1
2. Lamar (3), 5-1, 91, 2
3. Lutheran St. Charles, 4-1, 78, 3
4. St. Pius X (KC) (1), 6-0, 74, 4
5. Lafayette County, 6-1, 58, 5
6. Butler, 6-0, 44, 6
7. Lexington, 7-0, 39, 7
8. Clark County, 3-3, 26, 8
9. Duchesne, 5-1, 25, 9
10. Monroe City, 5-2, 18, 10
Also receiving votes: Warsaw (3-0), 1
CLASS 1
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Mid Buchanan (10), 7-0, 100, 1
2. Hayti, 6-0, 87, 2
3. Thayer, 5-1, 80, 3
4. Windsor, 7-0, 65, 5
5. Westran, 7-0, 56, 6
6. Marionville, 7-0, 47, 8
7. East Buchanan, 5-1, 38, 7
8. Skyline, 6-1, 21, 9
9. South Harrison, 6-1, 19, NR
10. Milan, 6-1, 15, 4
Dropped out: No. 10 Adrian
Also receiving votes: Adrian (5-1), 12; Marceline (6-1), 6; Harrisburg (5-2), 3; Lockwood (5-1), 1