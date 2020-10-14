Blue Springs community shows unity in helping others this week

By Cole Wagner

Blue Springs South Senate President

Each fall, the Blue Springs School District eagerly participates in Community Unity Week. As the name describes, this is an event in which every district school unifies around the common goal of helping our community.

Students and staff members from around the district are encouraged to donate nonperishable items to stock the shelves of the Blue Springs office of the Community Services League, which then distributes those items to our community members in need. It goes without saying that the need for support this year is greater than any in the past, but we are ready to meet this challenge with generosity and empathy.

While this week is all about unity, there is a friendly competition to see which school can bring in the most items. But the emphasis is on the word “friendly.” Any motivating factor that helps us exceed our goals is encouraged, and we are all ready to step up to the challenge that this year presents.

This competition is only one aspect of the week though, as one of the greatest things about Community Unity Week is that it extends beyond our school community. Local businesses donate money and percentages of sales, all of which directly goes to Blue Springs CSL. This is an incredibly important part of Community Unity Week, and we are deeply thankful for the generosity of our local community each and every year.

On Friday night, Community Unity Week crescendos at the Blue Springs South vs. Blue Springs football game. Though the rivalry on the field is fierce, and the crowd is divided between teams, we can all look back on the unity and generosity of the week with pride, knowing that we have all made a difference in our community.