Cat Clash 2020: Jaguars' Fellers happy with new leading role

Heading into his senior year at Blue Springs South High School, Luke Fellers has had a world of varsity football experience.

Just ask coach Matt Klein, whose Jaguars are coming off a big 38-14 win over Fort Osage.

It was the first win of the season for the Jaguars (1-6, 0-5 Suburban Big Eight).

“Luke knows all about varsity football,” Klein said. “It’s just that before this season, it was all in the secondary. He’d played quarterback in the past, but was so valuable in our secondary, he didn’t get a lot of snaps at quarterback in practice.”

That was then.

This is now.

And the 6-foot-5, 200-pound senior has been given the keys to a Jaguars offense that is a play here and a turnover there from having a .500 record.

“There are so many positives with Luke at quarterback,” Klein said. “He’s become the leader of our offense and he continues to get better and better as the season goes on.”

In last week’s win over Fort Osage Fellers had a 62-yard touchdown run and used an effective passing game to set up running back M.J. Overstreet, who had two touchdowns, including a 71-yard game breaker.

“We’ve had so many close games that have come down to one or two plays,” Fellers said. “We cleaned some things before we played Fort Osage and got a win.

“We’re going to keep working on the little things, we’re doing everything we can to avoid mistakes and we’re getting ready for one of the biggest games of the year.”

He was referring to Friday’s Cat Clash, where the Jaguars play host to crosstown rival Blue Springs at 7 p.m. Friday at Larry Stewart Memorial Stadium.

“We work hard before every game, but there is something a little different when we play Blue Springs,” he admitted. “We know all those guys. We’re friends with a lot of their players.

“And I’ve never been on a team that has beaten them, so, to beat them my senior year would be pretty unbelievable.”

And it would help him join his older brother Max, a cornerback on South’s 2015 undefeated team that defeated the Wildcats 27-24, as one of the Jaguars to claim a win over Blue Springs as the crosstown rival has won 13 of the last 14 games, including the last six.

“That was a big year for Max, who was one of the reserve players on the team,” Fellers said. “He got a (state championship) ring and a win against Blue Springs.”

Fellers said confidence is going to be a key ingredient for a win against Blue Springs (3-4, 2-4 Big Eight).

“We have to believe in ourselves,” Fellers said, “and I believe we do. We gained a lot of confidence after that win against Fort Osage and you can see it grow each day.

“And we have to believe in ourselves. That goes right along with confidence. We’re a better team than our record indicates and we’re going into the game with a lot of confidence.

“This game is special – to both teams, both schools and the community. We’re ready, and I know they’ll be ready, too.”