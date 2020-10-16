Check This Out for Oct. 16

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Blue Springs vs. Blue Springs South

Sport: High school football

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Larry Stewart Memorial Stadium, Blue Springs South High School

What’s on the line: Both coming off wins, the Blue Springs Wildcats and Blue Springs South Jaguars face off in the 30th Cat Clash meeting between the crosstown rivals. The Jaguars (1-6) look to snap a six-game losing streak to the Wildcats (3-4), who lead the overall series 19-10 and have won 13 of the last 14. If you are unable to attend, listen to the game on KCWJ (1030 AM).