Check This Out for Oct. 16
Teams: Blue Springs vs. Blue Springs South
Sport: High school football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Larry Stewart Memorial Stadium, Blue Springs South High School
What’s on the line: Both coming off wins, the Blue Springs Wildcats and Blue Springs South Jaguars face off in the 30th Cat Clash meeting between the crosstown rivals. The Jaguars (1-6) look to snap a six-game losing streak to the Wildcats (3-4), who lead the overall series 19-10 and have won 13 of the last 14. If you are unable to attend, listen to the game on KCWJ (1030 AM).