Prep football roundup: Belton pulls away to top Chrisman, stay unbeaten

By The Examiner staff

William Chrisman pulled within 14 points of undefeated Belton in the third quarter but couldn’t get any closer in a Suburban Middle Six football loss Friday.

Mitchell Cory booted a 39-yard field goal in the third quarter to cut the Bears’ deficit to 24-10, but the host Pirates pulled away for the win to improve to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference.

Belton raced to a 24-0 lead in the first half, but Chrisman cut into that when Kameron Thompson scored on a 3-yard run just before halftime to make it 24-7.

The Bears later added a safety in the second half to make it 31-12.

Chrisman dropped to 1-7 overall and 1-3 in the conference.

PARK HILL 27, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 10: Park Hill outscored Lee’s Summit North 20-3 in the second half to pull away for a Suburban Big Eight win Friday.

Quarterback Tre Baker scored on a 4-yard run with 3:06 left in the second quarter to tie it 7-7 for the Broncos (4-4, 2-4 Big Eight).

Park Hill scored with four minutes left in the third quarter to regain a 14-7 lead.

Seth Simpson’s 29-yard field goal with 8:31 left in the game cut North’s deficit to 14-10, but the Trojans scored on a 20-yard TD pass and a 60-yard TD run to pull away.

LABETTE COUNTY 12, ST. MICHAEL 7: All the scoring came in the first half as St. Michael the Archangel fell to Labette County (Kan.) Friday in Oswego, Kansas.

Dillon Zaun threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Michael Stufflebean to put the Guardians ahead 7-6 with 7:22 left in the second quarter.

But Griffin Eaton scored on a 2-yard run with 22 seconds left to put Labette ahead for good.

Caleb Briggs ran for 53 yards on 15 carries and Zaun was 9 of 30 passing for 121 yards, one TD and one interception. The Guardians (3-4) also lost a fumble.