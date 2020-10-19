Week 8 Missouri high school football rankings

The Examiner

MISSOURI MEDIA FOOTBALL RANKINGS

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Examiner; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic.

**Only teams that have played games this season are eligible for rankings.**

First-place votes in parenthesis.

CLASS 6

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. DeSmet (10), 2-0, 100, 1

2. Raymore-Peculiar, 7-1, 88, 4

3. CBC, 2-1, 82, 3

4. Liberty, 7-1, 67, 2

5. Francis Howell, 6-1, 55, 5

6. Rockhurst, 4-3, 45, 6

7. Nixa, 7-1, 39, 8

8. Marquette, 3-0, 32, 9

9. Liberty North, 5-2, 19, NR

10. Wentzville Holt, 7-1, 18, 10

Dropped out: No. 7 Lee’s Summit West

Also receiving votes: Fox-Arnold (6-1), 4; Lee’s Summit West (5-3), 1.

CLASS 5

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Carthage (8), 7-0, 97, 1

2. Webb City, 7-1, 88, 2

3. Jackson (2), 8-0, 85, 3

4. Columbia Battle, 5-1, 68, 5

5. Platte County, 7-1, 53, 6

6. Fort Zumwalt North, 7-1, 46, 7

7. Belton, 7-0, 38, 8

8. Grain Valley, 7-1, 35, 4

9. Farmington, 7-1, 24, 9

10. Chaminade, 2-0, 9, 10

Also receiving votes: Park Hill South (6-2), 7.

CLASS 4

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Jefferson City Helias (10), 8-0, 100, 1

2. West Plains, 8-0, 90, 2

3. Moberly, 7-1, 78, 4

4. Hannibal, 6-1, 65, 5

5. Festus, 7-1, 60, 3

6. Smithville, 6-2, 47, 6

7. Bolivar, 6-2, 45, 7

8. Warrensburg, 6-1, 29, 10

9. Harrisonville, 6-2, 15, NR

10. Lincoln College Prep, 5-2, 12, 9

Dropped out: No. 8 Winnetonka

Also receiving votes: Logan-Rogersville (6-2), 8; Mexico (4-3), 1.

CLASS 3

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Lutheran North (10), 3-0, 100, 1

2. Valle Catholic, 8-0, 87, 2

3. Odessa, 7-0, 80, 3

4. Blair Oaks, 7-1, 72, 4

5. Centralia, 7-0, 56, 5

6. Kennett, 8-0, 51, 6

7. St. Mary’s, 1-1, 37, 7

8. Cassville, 6-2, 19, 10

T9. Maryville, 5-3, 16, NR

T9. Oak Grove, 5-1, 16, 8

Dropped out: No. 9 Southern Boone

Also receiving votes: Southern Boone (4-3), 7; Richmond (6-1), 5; Cardinal Ritter (0-2), 2; Park Hills Central (7-1), 1; St. Clair (6-0), 1.

CLASS 2

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Palmyra (5), 8-0, 95, 1

2. Lamar (5), 6-1, 94, 2

3. St. Charles Lutheran, 4-1, 75, 3

4. St. Pius X (KC), 7-0, 74, 4

5. Lexington, 8-0, 59, 7

6. Butler, 7-0, 43, 6

7. Lafayette County, 6-2, 37, 5

8. Duchesne, 6-1, 33, 9

9. Monroe City, 6-2, 22, 10

10. Clark County, 3-3, 13, 8

Also receiving votes: Mountain View-Liberty (6-2), 2; Bowling Green (5-3), 1; Lawson (5-2), 1; Warsaw (3-1), 1.

CLASS 1

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Mid Buchanan (10), 8-0, 100, 1

2. Hayti, 7-0, 89, 2

3. Thayer, 6-1, 81, 3

4. Windsor, 8-0, 69, 4

5. Marionville, 8-0, 54, 6

6. Skyline, 7-1, 37, 8

7. Marceline, 7-1, 36, NR

8. Milan, 7-1, 25, 10

9. East Buchanan, 5-2, 23, 7

10. Westran, 7-1, 14, 5

Dropped out: No. 9 South Harrison

Also receiving votes: Adrian (6-1), 13; Lockwood (6-1), 6; Harrisburg (6-2), 3.