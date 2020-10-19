Week 8 Missouri high school football rankings
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Examiner; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic.
**Only teams that have played games this season are eligible for rankings.**
CLASS 6
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. DeSmet (10), 2-0, 100, 1
2. Raymore-Peculiar, 7-1, 88, 4
3. CBC, 2-1, 82, 3
4. Liberty, 7-1, 67, 2
5. Francis Howell, 6-1, 55, 5
6. Rockhurst, 4-3, 45, 6
7. Nixa, 7-1, 39, 8
8. Marquette, 3-0, 32, 9
9. Liberty North, 5-2, 19, NR
10. Wentzville Holt, 7-1, 18, 10
Dropped out: No. 7 Lee’s Summit West
Also receiving votes: Fox-Arnold (6-1), 4; Lee’s Summit West (5-3), 1.
CLASS 5
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Carthage (8), 7-0, 97, 1
2. Webb City, 7-1, 88, 2
3. Jackson (2), 8-0, 85, 3
4. Columbia Battle, 5-1, 68, 5
5. Platte County, 7-1, 53, 6
6. Fort Zumwalt North, 7-1, 46, 7
7. Belton, 7-0, 38, 8
8. Grain Valley, 7-1, 35, 4
9. Farmington, 7-1, 24, 9
10. Chaminade, 2-0, 9, 10
Also receiving votes: Park Hill South (6-2), 7.
CLASS 4
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Jefferson City Helias (10), 8-0, 100, 1
2. West Plains, 8-0, 90, 2
3. Moberly, 7-1, 78, 4
4. Hannibal, 6-1, 65, 5
5. Festus, 7-1, 60, 3
6. Smithville, 6-2, 47, 6
7. Bolivar, 6-2, 45, 7
8. Warrensburg, 6-1, 29, 10
9. Harrisonville, 6-2, 15, NR
10. Lincoln College Prep, 5-2, 12, 9
Dropped out: No. 8 Winnetonka
Also receiving votes: Logan-Rogersville (6-2), 8; Mexico (4-3), 1.
CLASS 3
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Lutheran North (10), 3-0, 100, 1
2. Valle Catholic, 8-0, 87, 2
3. Odessa, 7-0, 80, 3
4. Blair Oaks, 7-1, 72, 4
5. Centralia, 7-0, 56, 5
6. Kennett, 8-0, 51, 6
7. St. Mary’s, 1-1, 37, 7
8. Cassville, 6-2, 19, 10
T9. Maryville, 5-3, 16, NR
T9. Oak Grove, 5-1, 16, 8
Dropped out: No. 9 Southern Boone
Also receiving votes: Southern Boone (4-3), 7; Richmond (6-1), 5; Cardinal Ritter (0-2), 2; Park Hills Central (7-1), 1; St. Clair (6-0), 1.
CLASS 2
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Palmyra (5), 8-0, 95, 1
2. Lamar (5), 6-1, 94, 2
3. St. Charles Lutheran, 4-1, 75, 3
4. St. Pius X (KC), 7-0, 74, 4
5. Lexington, 8-0, 59, 7
6. Butler, 7-0, 43, 6
7. Lafayette County, 6-2, 37, 5
8. Duchesne, 6-1, 33, 9
9. Monroe City, 6-2, 22, 10
10. Clark County, 3-3, 13, 8
Also receiving votes: Mountain View-Liberty (6-2), 2; Bowling Green (5-3), 1; Lawson (5-2), 1; Warsaw (3-1), 1.
CLASS 1
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Mid Buchanan (10), 8-0, 100, 1
2. Hayti, 7-0, 89, 2
3. Thayer, 6-1, 81, 3
4. Windsor, 8-0, 69, 4
5. Marionville, 8-0, 54, 6
6. Skyline, 7-1, 37, 8
7. Marceline, 7-1, 36, NR
8. Milan, 7-1, 25, 10
9. East Buchanan, 5-2, 23, 7
10. Westran, 7-1, 14, 5
Dropped out: No. 9 South Harrison
Also receiving votes: Adrian (6-1), 13; Lockwood (6-1), 6; Harrisburg (6-2), 3.